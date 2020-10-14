Columbus School Board approves bond reductions

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Columbus School Board approved a bond refunding plan Tuesday that should save the district money.

Reduced interest costs from a bond refunding plan were approved during a special telephone meeting, and should provide the district with a $215,302 savings over the next eight years for its SAVE Account.

Under the approved plan, two separate set of bonds, which were both issued in 2012 to finance construction of the district’s practice gym and administrative building, would be refunded through a new $3,842,000 bond issue.

According to previous reports, $7.6 million in bonds were initially sold through the two sales and both became callable on July 1, 2020. The interest rates on the original bonds were around 2.7 percent.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Matt Gillaspie, managing director for Piper Sandler & Co., Des Moines, handled the refunding plan and told the board that two bids had been received for the refunding.

Gillaspie said even though that was considered a low number of bids, he felt the 1.36 percent interest bid from Truist/BB&T Governmental Finance, Charlotte would likely had been among the lowest expected.

A second bid from Pinnacle Public Finance, Scottsdale, AZ., offered an interest rate of 2.1 percent.