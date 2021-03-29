Columbus school board discusses uses for federal relief funds

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — There apparently is no shortage of possible uses for the more than $775,000 in federal assistance available to the Columbus School District through the second phase of the Elementary & Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Program.

The school board met Thursday in a work session to consider options; and although no final decisions were made, the board reviewed several facility needs and educational staffing possibilities.

District Business Manager Neil Mills outlined a five-year facilities plan that could use around $434,000 of the funds.

Included was a $160,550 expansion of the district’s 1:1 computer distribution to the Roundy Elementary School and additional technology equipment; $245,000 for a new chiller at Roundy; $23,785 for junior high heating, ventilation and cooling equipment; and $4,500 for breezeway heaters.

Another $279,188 in work, which would include a welding exhaust system, wood shop dust collection, new middle school doors that would comply with the state fire code, a walk-in freezer at Roundy and carpet in the administrative building were also part of the plan, but would not qualify for this funding.