Columbus School Board members split on Return to Learn plan

Coil said most of the questions she had came from parents and other local residents and included how school officials would manage enforcement of the face covering rule. She also said residents were asking how the school would handle students who lived in households where someone tested positive.

Meanwhile, White said the face covering rule was a deal breaker for him, explaining local health officials had told him only about 2 percent of the positive cases in Louisa County had involved children under 17 years of age.

“That’s reassuring to me,” he told the board.

However, Howell said he had also talked with health officials and had come away with the understanding that face coverings would be beneficial.

“I was hoping there would be a smoking gun that (they) wouldn’t be required,” he said.

Although the school’s plan will not automatically require students to wear the covers, it will require them if they are unable to maintain social distancing rules.

Superintendent Jeff Maeder had previously said officials would do all they could to reduce the times students would need to wear the coverings. Teachers would be required to wear them whenever students were in their rooms.