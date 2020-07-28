Columbus School Board members split on Return to Learn plan

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Columbus School District’s Return to Learn plan was approved Monday, but the approval came on a split vote of 3-2.
Board president Bob Schwab and member Andy White opposed the plan, while board members Jayme Storm, Maria Gomez and Tom Howell were in support of the three-model plan, which had been written earlier by a committee of school staff, officials and other interested individuals.
The plan had been reviewed during a special work session last week.
Although the plan will include models for holding classes on-site, online and a hybrid of those two options, school officials said the district would begin classes on August 24 with students on site in the classrooms.
While there was general agreement to begin school with that option, there was opposition to wording in the document that would require students to wear masks or other facial coverings if social distancing efforts could not be met.
White and two local residents who addressed the board shared concerns over that requirement.
Vicki Dohrmann said she was concerned for her child and others who would have difficulty keeping a face cover on throughout the day. She questioned if those students would face peer pressure or bullying. She also wondered about costs if the covers were damaged or broken and potential contamination from school-issued coverings.
Coil said most of the questions she had came from parents and other local residents and included how school officials would manage enforcement of the face covering rule. She also said residents were asking how the school would handle students who lived in households where someone tested positive.
Meanwhile, White said the face covering rule was a deal breaker for him, explaining local health officials had told him only about 2 percent of the positive cases in Louisa County had involved children under 17 years of age.
“That’s reassuring to me,” he told the board.
However, Howell said he had also talked with health officials and had come away with the understanding that face coverings would be beneficial.
“I was hoping there would be a smoking gun that (they) wouldn’t be required,” he said.
Although the school’s plan will not automatically require students to wear the covers, it will require them if they are unable to maintain social distancing rules.
Superintendent Jeff Maeder had previously said officials would do all they could to reduce the times students would need to wear the coverings. Teachers would be required to wear them whenever students were in their rooms.
Maeder also continued to hold out hope that the pandemic would begin to fade or new guidelines would be issued.
Gomez agreed.
“It’s not written in stone,” she said.
In another action involved COVID-19, the board approved an enhanced cleaning agreement with cleaning contractor ABM. In addition to its normal cleaning activities, the enhanced agreement called for the contractor to provide eight to ten hours a day of additional disinfection work at a total cost of $26,157.
In other action, the board:
• Approved the 2020-21 labor management handbook;
• Agreed to keep lunch and other student fees the same as last year;
• Accepted a $49,950 bid from Smith’s Concrete, Denison, for repairs of the school track;
The board also received the official resignation of Gomez, who is moving out of the district with her family. The board agreed to fill the vacancy by appointment.
