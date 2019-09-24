Columbus School Board approved a new process for handling concurrent course fees on Monday, after a proposed change was found to violate state law.
Last month, the board discussed if students who owed prior fees should be barred from enrolling for new classes. That discussion came after school officials said some students who had unpaid bills planned to enroll again.
That policy was going to be considered at the September board meeting.
However, state education officials said taking that action would be against state law.
Business manager Neil Mills updated the board Monday on the situation and the board approved new language to govern the program.
Mills said postsecondary enrollment option (PSEO) classes, courses that can be taken through a university or community college, under an old law carried a $250 cost for the high school.
Students or parents had to cover the difference if the fee was higher.
Under the new law, Mills said school districts receive weighted state aid for contracted courses that provide dual credit. Using a contract signed last month with Muscatine Community College, Mills said Columbus would be required to pay the per credit fee upfront to the college and not pass that cost onto the student or parents.
Mills and guidance counselor Chris Wulf said each class carried a different weight, so once the state received that information, it would calculate the reimbursement to the school and the difference would be the true cost to the school.
You have free articles remaining.
Under a motion approved by the board, all current fees will be removed and no future fees will be assessed, as per state rules.
Wulf and a parent asked if the decision would lead to any reimbursement of past paid fees.
“We would have to go back and look at that,” Mills replied.
In other action, Mills presented a 2019 financial report on the district’s swimming pool. He said some of the numbers included in the report were estimates, but it appeared the pool had a $15,588 deficit for the year.
He blamed the deficit on heater and leak repairs that totaled nearly $35,000, although insurance, rebates and a contribution from the city of Columbus Junction reduced those repairs to around $13,000.
The board also received presentations from family and consumer science teacher Rachel Wolf on the district’s FCCLA (Family Career & Community Leaders of America) chapter; and one from Superintendent Gary Benda and Wulf on the secondary building’s PBIS (Positive Behavior al Interventions & Supports) and other support programs.
In final action, the board:
- Conducted the final review and approved board policies on board powers and other provisions;
- Tabled action for the second time on handbook updates;
- Accepted several resignations and new hires;
- Approved a request from the FFA to attend the national conference in Indianapolis;
- Approved a $15,817 request to the School Budget Review Committee for allowable growth to cover a negative special education balance;
- Received an update on the district’s Upward Bound program and agreed to a request for the program to use school facilities;
- Agreed to allow seniors to paint parking spaces in the school parking lot
- Held a closed session concerning discipline for three students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.