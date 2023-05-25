Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Columbus School District board has heard a 10-year plan for the restoration/maintenance, replacement and repair of the roofs.

Building and grounds director Rob Edwards reviewed the report developed by Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc, (WTI) Beachwood, Ohio, with the school board on Monday, explaining the plan could eventually cost an average of around $320,000 a year.

Included in the $2,450 report was an identification of eight wet areas that had been located in a scan. Those areas were then inspected and triaged to keep water out until future repair work could be completed.

Some repair work around an exhaust fan on the Roundy Elementary roof was completed in the initial survey work.

However, the majority of the proposed work was outlined in the plan that would run into 2033. The work would include seven Roundy Elementary roof sections and 23 sections on the Columbus Middle/High School buildings.

Edwards pointed out WTI would act as the inspector and general contractor for the work and provide a 10-year guarantee on the roof or repairs. He said any longer guarantee provided by a contractor would be outside of the WTI guarantee.

The board eventually agreed to move forward with the plan and authorized the initial 2024 work. This will include maintenance work on all seven of the Roundy roofs, with an estimated cost of around $52,374. There would also be maintenance work on nearly every middle school/high school building roof, costing an estimated $16,324.

Edwards emphasized during the discussion the plan could be altered if an emergency need developed on any roof.

In a separate portion of the meeting, Edwards also provided an update on several ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funded projects.

Edwards reported 10 hallway heaters had arrived, but three had been damaged, although they were apparently still useable. Since delivery of the heaters had taken more than a year, Edwards said the damaged units had been installed, but the company was notified.

He also said delivery of rooftop HVAC units for the gym had been delayed and would not be shipped until June 21 and will be installed after the installation of the hallway units was completed.

In other action, elementary principal Kristina Murphy provided an update on the service/therapy training her 1-year-old English Labrador retriever, Copper, continues to receive.

She said Copper had completed over 65% of the obedience/therapy training and was starting on his final portion of therapy training, which could lead to completion of his training in August and he could be ready to begin his duties in the district by September.

The school board agreed to use $15,000 of the district’s COVID funding to finance Copper’s training.

In other action, the board:

Approved several personnel issues.

Agreed to renew the 28E transportation director sharing agreement with Louisa-Muscatine.

Approved milk and bread bids.

Raised full pay breakfast and lunch prices by 10 cents; and adult breakfast and lunch prices by 70 cents.

Agreed to keep student material fees for Fiscal Year 2024 at $20.

Approved using $47,511 of a $150,000 school safety grant to purchase a variety of camera and door features.

Approved the purchase of a new I-Ready, K-6 math curriculum for $87,420.

Board chair Andy White also notified the board that a school resource officer for the district had been hired by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. White did not provide any further identification but indicated additional information would be provided by the sheriff’s office.

