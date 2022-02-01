Columbus School District approves athletic sharing agreements

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — During a special meeting Monday, the Columbus School Board approved two new athletic sharing agreements and renewed a third originally approved in 2016.
The board agreed to renew a high school boys and girls soccer sharing agreement that has been on the books between the Columbus and Winfield-Mt. Union (WMU) school districts since 2016.
Officials did not indicate changes in the agreement, which has the combined team competing as the Columbus/WMU Wildcats, with Columbus colors, uniforms, mascot and logo.
WMU and Columbus will also combined this year on the baseball field for the first time.
According to the agreement approved by the Columbus School Board, both the junior and senior high schools will be included in the sharing, with the teams being called the WMU/Columbus Wolves. The teams will wear WMU uniforms and warm-ups, with WMU colors, mascot and logo.
In the third athletic sharing agreement, Columbus and WACO will share junior and senior high school softball. The team will be called the Columbus/WACO Wildcats and will wear Columbus uniforms and warm-ups. Team colors will be Columbus’ colors and the program will also use Columbus’ mascot and logo.
Columbus Superintendent Jeff Maeder, also shared with WMU, said the agreements still needed to be approved by the other school boards.
In other action during Columbus’ special meeting, the board approved hiring Jessica Klein as the prom sponsor and agreed to move forward on a fund transfer resolution that had been tabled from the board’s Jan. 24 meeting.
The resolution had been developed by the school auditors with the intent of transferring a $152,267 balance from the Debt Service Fund to the district’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy Fund.
Board member Todd Heck had questioned at the Jan. 24 meeting why the district did not use the balance to pay down on the existing project debt. Heck had pointed to a section of the Iowa Code that he had told the board allowed such an action.
Because of the questions raised, the board had agreed to table any action.
At Monday’s special meeting, district business manager Neil Mills confirmed Heck’s original point that the school was legally able to make the payment. However, Mills went on to report that a stipulation in the loan agreement with the lending bank required any early pay-off of the loan had to be a total pay-out and not a partial one.
Mills said over $2.2 million was still owed, which was much larger than the existing balance.
Following Mills’ explanation, the board approved the transfer.
In two final actions, the board accepted a $17,730 proposal from Liberty Doors, Inc., North Liberty, to install additional door hardware and framing at the high school, which is needed to meet required updates by the state fire marshal.
The board also approved the purchase of three floor scrubbers from Central Iowa Distributing, North Liberty, for a combined cost of $28,338. Officials said two units will go to the secondary building, while the third will be used at the elementary.