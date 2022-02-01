Columbus School District approves athletic sharing agreements

In other action during Columbus’ special meeting, the board approved hiring Jessica Klein as the prom sponsor and agreed to move forward on a fund transfer resolution that had been tabled from the board’s Jan. 24 meeting.

The resolution had been developed by the school auditors with the intent of transferring a $152,267 balance from the Debt Service Fund to the district’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy Fund.

Board member Todd Heck had questioned at the Jan. 24 meeting why the district did not use the balance to pay down on the existing project debt. Heck had pointed to a section of the Iowa Code that he had told the board allowed such an action.

Because of the questions raised, the board had agreed to table any action.

At Monday’s special meeting, district business manager Neil Mills confirmed Heck’s original point that the school was legally able to make the payment. However, Mills went on to report that a stipulation in the loan agreement with the lending bank required any early pay-off of the loan had to be a total pay-out and not a partial one.

Mills said over $2.2 million was still owed, which was much larger than the existing balance.