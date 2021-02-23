Columbus School District discusses budget

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A variety of discussions and actions related to the district’s fiscal year 2022 budget were taken by the Columbus School Board during its regular monthly meeting on Monday.

The proposed budget that was approved for publication showed total expenditures, transfers out and other uses of $13,238,722 and total revenue and other sources of $11,731,955.

The proposed budget’s beginning fund balance on July 1, 2021 was projected to be $6,261,830 and the anticipated ending balance on June 30, 2022 would be $4,755,063.

The published proposal also showed an anticipated tax rate of just under $11.47 per $1,000 taxable valuation, which would compare with this year’s rate of $11.22.

However, district business manager Neil Mills said the proposed budget did not include the 2.6 percent state aid increase that was passed by the Iowa Legislature earlier this month, but has not yet been signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Mills said once the increased state aid is added into the budget, the tax asking for FY 22 would actually drop to $11.23 per $1,000, only one penny higher than the current rate.