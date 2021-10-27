Columbus School District gains almost 12 students, but net enrollment only increased by about 2 students

Schwab acknowledged that had been the situation facing Columbus last year when the district lost nearly 18 students.

According to a table included in the the board packet, Columbus’s certified student enrollment has been on a roller coaster for the last several years.

The 2017-2018 enrollment showed a 10.2 student loss and was followed in 2018-19 with a 34-student enrollment decrease. In 2019-2020, the certified enrollment gained 9.8 students, but then fell by 17.7 students in 2020-21, before rebounding this year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board member Eric Totemeier said the school officials had examined the open-enrollment problem before and had pointed to several factors for the large amount, but suggested a new review might be needed.

“I think a long-term goal would be to bring some of these families back,” he said.

In other action, facilitator Kristen Payne presented data on recent student survey and testing results.

According to the data from a “Conditions for Learning” survey that was given this spring to students in grades 3-12, five categories were identified as key conditions for student learning: adult-student relationships; boundaries-expectations; emotional safety; physical safety; and student-student relationships.