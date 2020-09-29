Columbus School District has its first COVID-19 case

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The procedures established in the Columbus School District’s Ready To Learn plan were put to the test during a recent brush with COVID-19, but the quick response from school officials provided administrators and parents with assurance the policies were working.

Superintendent Jeff Maeder offered that general assessment as part of a COVID-19 update he presented during the board’s regular monthly meeting Monday.

According to Maeder’s and other reports, one case occurred in the district last week, but since then no additional cases have been reported.

“I would like to compliment our staff with how quickly and efficiently they were able to respond,” Maeder said.

The assigned seating, social distancing, face masking, extra cleaning and other measures outlined in the plan all contributed to mitigating the exposure to others.

“I think our staff, as well as our students, but especially our staff, has really worked hard to get that routine and those procedures established,” he said.

The incident showed the district’s plan was working, especially when compared with other districts where relatively large numbers of cases are being reported, Maeder said.