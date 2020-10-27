Columbus School District refunds debt from 2012 during Monday's meeting

According to his report, the estimated unspent budget would total over $3 million at the end of Fiscal Year (FY) 2021. That compares with the actual $2,132,271 unspent budget that was recorded at the end of FY 20 and the negative unspent budget of $366,654 recorded in FY 16, the first year he served in the district.

The negative balance in FY 16 had been preceded the year before with a negative balance of $183,017.

“Since then, we have been on a gradual incline of spending authority,” Mills said, pointing to the efforts of the school board to reduce costs and bring the budget back into line.

In other action, the board:

• Approved the final readings of several amended board policies that were all related to concurrent course fees the school previously assessed to student families

• Agreed to a proposal to install rubber mulch at a Roundy playground for a cost of $8,369

• Agreed to transfer $67,169 from the PERL Fund to the district’s Pool Fund

• Held the first reading of board policies dealing with employee travel compensation and identifying public purposes on some expenditures.