Columbus School District saves money on asbestos project

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A previously approved asbestos abatement project for the Columbus School District’s secondary building campus will cost $17,600 less than estimated, the school board learned Monday.

District business manager Neil Mills said Shive-Hattery Associates, Cedar Rapids, engineering consultant for the project, received four bids for the summer project, with Iowa-Illinois Taylor Insulation, Inc., Davenport, the low bidder at $37,403.

The construction budget had been set at $55,000 and approved in May by the board.

According to Shive-Hattery’s bid tabulation, asbestos will be abated from pipe fittings and insulation, wall gaskets, floor tile and mastic. New pipe insulation will also be installed.

Superintendent Jeff Maeder reported the company would begin working Wednesday.

In other action, the board gave its formal approval to a $20,896 emergency repair project completed earlier in the month. Several valves in the Roundy Elementary Building’s heating/cooling system failed to seal or operate properly, jeopardizing the district’s summer school program.