Columbus School District to receive $176,114 in emergency funding

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Despite the personal and economic devastation COVID-19 has caused, the federal stimulus funding that has been approved as a countermeasure to those impacts will provide the Columbus School District with an opportunity to establish a one-to-one laptop computer project for the district’s 7-12 grades.

The school board agreed Monday to use $176,114 it will receive in emergency funding through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act to jumpstart the program.

Technology director Todd Heck had outlined the program during last month’s board meeting, explaining it could be funded over a three-year lease-buyout effort.

At Monday’s meeting, business manager Neil Mills said the CARES funding presented a way for the district to launch the program for the upcoming school year and not only save most of the lease price, but for an additional savings by purchasing everything outright.

“We can use emergency relief for technology (and) I would recommend the board use these funds,” Mills said.

According to Mills, Heck’s initial proposal called for a three-year lease with a buyout at the end of the lease period. Mills said the total cost for that arrangement would have been $211,888.