Columbus schools accept higher bid for ceiling repairs

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A bid from a Mediapolis construction company to complete ceiling repairs on the third floor of the Columbus School District’s secondary building was accepted by the school board during a special meeting Thursday, even though the bid was higher than a second proposal.

Business manager Neil Mills said two bids had been received for the work, including a recent proposal from B&B Construction, Morning Sun. That company’s base bid for repairing the ceilings in two rooms and a hallway was $31,293. A third room, which would be the final room on the floor to receive a new ceiling, would also be repaired under a $5,190 alternate bid.

In addition to its base bid, Mills reported Myers Construction would complete the work for the third room under a $5,685 alternate bid.

While the $36,483 total bid of B&B Construction was $1,143 below Myers Construction’s $37,626 total bid, Mills pointed out B&B Construction would be delayed in starting the project.

“They cannot start until August 10,” he told the board, while Myers Construction could start next week and have the work completed by Aug. 1.

Board member Andy White then moved to accept Myers’ bid, with the stipulation work be completed by Aug. 1. The motion was unanimously approved.