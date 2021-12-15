Columbus schools adopt Infinite Campus information system

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Infinite Campus student information system has been approved for use in the Columbus School District.

According to school officials, the school board agreed to adopt the new system during its regular monthly meeting held Monday. The school currently uses Power School, which newly-elected school board member and former district technology director Todd Heck had said last month, “was not user friendly.”

Student information systems provides a platform for a wide range of district, student and other services, including information management for payment handling; student registrations; historical student and staff data; course information; finances; human resource; assessments; communications; and much more, officials have reported.

The school board agreed to proceed with the purchase of the new system for $40,828 with 17-year conversion.

In other financial action, the board agreed to submit a request to the School Budget Review Committee for a modified supplemental amount of $53,386 due to an excess cost of offering the Limited English Proficiency Program in the prior year.