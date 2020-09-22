Columbus Schools celebrate homecoming with parade

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS JUNCTION – While the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the number of events the Columbus Community School District can do to celebrate its annual Homecoming week, plenty of events are still planned to give Wildcats spirit leading up to the big game Friday.

Columbus High School principal Mark Yeoman said another issue was away games for many of the school teams. He said on Friday beginning at 2:15 p.m. there would be a modified Homecoming parade beginning at the high school, traveling around Columbus Elementary School, and returning for a pep assembly at the high school football field.

‘We really wanted to get our elementary students involved as well,” he said. “We wanted to get them excited for the week. Because our schools are on the same campus, our students, who will be socially distanced, can see our sports teams as they march through their parking lot.”

On Friday, the Wildcats will face off against the Wapello Indians on the home field.

Yeoman also said that some of the parents in the school district have arranged a homecoming dance for the students. The dance will be held Saturday at the Louisa County Fairgrounds.

Due to the number of teams that will be out of the district this week, the homecoming king and queen coronation was held Sunday on the high school football field. Homecoming Queen is Desiree Oviedo and Homecoming King is Owen Watson. Other members of the homecoming court include: Mason Hodges, Brody Frost, Omar Nunez, Celso Fernandez-Miranda, Hope Cox, Michelle Diaz , Olivia Carrier, Emma Milder, Desiree Oviedo, Jobie Lekwa, and Princesses Alissa Byas and Hope Cox

