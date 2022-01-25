Columbus Schools get mixed results in Iowa performance profile

Columbus Middle School had an Acceptable rating, with a score of 54.2. The middle school’s rating category in 2019/2020 was also Acceptable, but its score had only been 50.94, Payne pointed out to the board.

The Columbus High School provided the report card’s bad news, with a total score of 48.89, which dropped it into the Needs Improvement category. The high school had been ranked commendable in 2019/2020 with a score of 55.59.

Payne said the district staff would focus on assessment participation, math and ELA proficiency, school climate and other areas in the high school to move out of the Needs Improvement category.

She also reported the junior high would focus on math and ELA proficiency and school climate; while the elementary staff would concentrate on math growth and proficiency, ELA proficiency and other areas.

The board also accepted a $109,285 bid from Odessa Mechanical, Wapello, for an HVAC upgrade in the middle school gym and auditorium. The bid was the lowest of three submitted for the work.