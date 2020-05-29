Columbus schools make plans to reopen after pandemic closure
Columbus schools make plans to reopen after pandemic closure

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Iowa’s political and other leaders are gradually relaxing restrictions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and school districts are beginning to respond to the reopening in their areas.

The Columbus School Board held a special session on Wednesday where board members discussed or approved several actions related to the outbreak.

A key issue the board had addressed at an earlier meeting was to move forward with a relatively traditional graduation ceremony for its 2020 graduating class. That event is now planned for June 28 at 6 p.m. at the school football field.

According to Maria Gomez, vice president for the board, a repair plan for the field’s public address system was approved by the board Wednesday. Humphreys Sound, Winfield, will complete the repairs for $6,827.

The board also agreed the school would participate in summer softball and baseball activities this year.

“The school will be implementing all the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” Gomez said.

That would include taking players’ temperatures and other monitoring activities.

Meanwhile, the school will wait until June 17 for new recommendations from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds before deciding on opening the district’s swimming pool.

The board also approved or learned of several personnel issues, including several voluntary transfers. These included Katie Beard from Title 1 to kindergarten; Tera Rees, from 4th grade to Title 1; and Teresa Murry, 2nd grade to 3rd grade. The school also learned that Emilee Enfield, who was just approved for hire earlier this month as either a Title 1 or kindergarten teacher had volunteered to transfer to a 4th grade/ELA position.

In the other personnel action, the board also accepted the resignation of preschool associate Alfreda Murphy and approved the hire of Kristina Murphy as the principal at Roundy Elementary.

Murphy is a former counselor for the West Liberty School District.

