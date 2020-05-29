Columbus schools make plans to reopen after pandemic closure

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Iowa’s political and other leaders are gradually relaxing restrictions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and school districts are beginning to respond to the reopening in their areas.

The Columbus School Board held a special session on Wednesday where board members discussed or approved several actions related to the outbreak.

A key issue the board had addressed at an earlier meeting was to move forward with a relatively traditional graduation ceremony for its 2020 graduating class. That event is now planned for June 28 at 6 p.m. at the school football field.

According to Maria Gomez, vice president for the board, a repair plan for the field’s public address system was approved by the board Wednesday. Humphreys Sound, Winfield, will complete the repairs for $6,827.

The board also agreed the school would participate in summer softball and baseball activities this year.

“The school will be implementing all the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” Gomez said.

That would include taking players’ temperatures and other monitoring activities.