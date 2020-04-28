Columbus Schools postpone graduation to June 28

Meanwhile, a proposal by Reeve to fill three elementary positions failed to win approval from the board. Reeve had recommended filling current vacancies for a guidance counselor and a Title 1 reading position in the elementary. He had also reported the kindergarten class could be large enough next year to need a third section and had recommended the board hire another teacher for that possibility.

Board member Andy White said he was sympathetic to the need for the positions, but said the school’s financial situation had to be considered.

“I don’t want to hire someone and then have to fire them the next year,” he said.

Instead of filling all three positions, the board agreed to fill one position. However, it directed the administrators to wait until registration to determine if it would be the Title 1 or the additional kindergarten teacher, after Reeve acknowledged those would be the most pressing needs in his building.

In actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board agreed to waive graduation requirements for seniors who were on track to graduate before school was closed in April and May.