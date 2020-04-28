Columbus Schools postpone graduation to June 28

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — The Columbus School Board approved a superintendent sharing agreement with Winfield-Mt. Union Monday, while at the same meeting it accepted the resignation of Superintendent Gary Benda.
Under the sharing agreement, Winfield-Mt. Union Superintendent Jeff Maeder will serve 60% of his time in Winfield-Mt. Union and 40% of his time at Columbus. According to the agreement, which begins July 1, the same 60/40 split will be used for Maeder’s salary, fringe benefits and other employment costs.
Maeder served as a principal and athletic director at Columbus for around seven years, before leaving in 2015 to become the superintendent at Winfield-Mt. Union.
At the same time, Maeder was leaving, Benda began his duties at Columbus, after serving as an administrator in the Keokuk School District.
The Columbus School Board meeting was held via Facebook and Benda did not respond to an email seeking comment on his resignation or future plans.
Columbus school board members had previously agreed to seek a sharing agreement as a cost-saving for the district and had indicated it would contact area schools to determine their interest.
In other personnel action, the board accepted the resignation of elementary principal Kyle Reeve, effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Reeve has been with the district for two years.
Meanwhile, a proposal by Reeve to fill three elementary positions failed to win approval from the board. Reeve had recommended filling current vacancies for a guidance counselor and a Title 1 reading position in the elementary. He had also reported the kindergarten class could be large enough next year to need a third section and had recommended the board hire another teacher for that possibility.
Board member Andy White said he was sympathetic to the need for the positions, but said the school’s financial situation had to be considered.
“I don’t want to hire someone and then have to fire them the next year,” he said.
Instead of filling all three positions, the board agreed to fill one position. However, it directed the administrators to wait until registration to determine if it would be the Title 1 or the additional kindergarten teacher, after Reeve acknowledged those would be the most pressing needs in his building.
In actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board agreed to waive graduation requirements for seniors who were on track to graduate before school was closed in April and May.
The board also agreed to postpone graduation until June 28. Officials said they hoped the social distancing requirements from the pandemic will be eased by then. The senior prom will also be rescheduled, but that date will need to be determined.
Technology director Todd Heck updated the board on a proposed one-to-one computer proposal, which would provide laptops for all 7-12 grade students. No action was taken and school board members asked Heck to develop a list of other capital improvement projects that would possibly compete with the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) and one cent sales tax revenue that would be used to cover the cost.
In final action, the board received a letter from the city of Columbus Junction committing the city to pay for admissions to the district’s swimming pool for the summer of 2020.
According to the letter, the city will pay $10,000 over three installments, provided the pool is able to operate throughout the season. In the meantime, officials will continue to investigate a bond issue to possibly construct a new facility.
