Columbus selects firm to replace chiller at Roundy Elementary

COLUMBUS JUNCTION - A $153,000 bid from a Wapello firm for a replacement chiller at the Roundy Elementary Building was selected as the apparent low bid during the Columbus School Board’s regular monthly meeting on Monday.

According to a report from Klinger & Associates, the project consulting firm, the bid from Odessa Mechanical was one of seven bids submitted for the project, which the consulting company had estimated would cost around $250,000.

The bids ranged from Odessa’s low bid up to a high bid of $299,869.

According to previous discussions, the chiller began leaking several months ago and officials eventually determined it needed to be replaced.

Federal funding related to COVID is expected to cover the cost of the project. There was no announcement on when the work is expected to be completed.

The board also approved several other financial actions, including renewal of the district’s backup system. District business manager Neil Mills reported the renewal with CDW.G LLC, Vernon Hills, Ill., would cost $12,793, about $5,000 higher than in the past, but Mills said the increase was caused by a larger number of computers covered.

