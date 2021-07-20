Columbus summer school considered successful

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Although the number of students who eventually completed this year’s summer school was less than the number who started, Columbus Elementary Principal Kristina Murphy told the school board on Monday that the four-week session had been successful.

According to Murphy, 147 students had been registered, but by the time classes started, that number had fallen to 127. The number continued to dwindle until there were 95 students who completed the various learning labs incorporated into the session.

Murphy said that still represented a sizeable percentage of the district’s enrollment and more importantly, assessments showed a significant number of students had shown good improvement in English language arts and math.

She said another major benefit from the four-week summer school was the interactions the students had with teaching staff and other educators.

“Students were engaged in learning and we were able to keep them on campus for another four weeks,” Murphy said.