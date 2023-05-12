COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Columbus Junction has scheduled a public hearing on its amended budget for later this month.

During its meeting on Wednesday, City Council set a May 24 public hearing on a proposed amendment to the city's fiscal year 2023 budget.

According to a notice for the hearing, the city is projecting an additional $508,464 in revenue and an additional $469,464 in expenditures. With the additional revenue, the budget’s Total Revenue and Other Sources will climb to $4,474,446; while its Total Expenditures/Transfers Out are expected to be $4,333,454.

That will leave an additional $39,000 to add to the budget’s Beginning Fund Balance on July 1, 2022, of $621,131. The budget’s Ending Fund Balance on June 30, 2023, was originally projected to be $723,123 but is now expected to be $762,123.

The additional revenue came from local option sale taxes, park equipment donations, Community Development Block Grant pass-through and loans.

The increased expenditures were from purchase of new park equipment, roof and other repairs at the community museum, sewer improvements, street loan payment and other unanticipated costs.

The council also finalized a training reimbursement agreement for ambulance service staffer Jennifer Martin. Mayor Mark Huston reported Martin had completed medical billing and coding certification training last June.

However, there was apparently a misunderstanding on the reimbursement process and Martin had paid the more than $3,000 training cost using her own funds.

Under the agreement approved by the council, the city will reimburse Martin for her costs. If she leaves city service before completing one year, she must repay 100% of the reimbursement. If she leaves before completing two years of service, she must repay 50%.

There is no repayment after two years. The agreement is similar to what the city uses if new police officers need certification.

In a short report to the council, Police Chief Donnie Orr said funds provided through the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau grant program had been used to purchase new cameras that would be installed later this month in a squad vehicle.

He also reported the grant program would provide $4,000 in overtime coverage next year.

Public works staffer Todd Salazar also met with the council and presented an update on street asphalt and concrete repair work.

Following his report, the council agreed to pay $27,286 to Kluesner Construction, Farley, to complete several asphalt patching projects scattered around the community.

The council also approved $42,138 to Columbus Concrete Construction for repair work on Main Street and Colonial Lane.

Salazar also updated the council on a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources meeting he had attended on a national effort to survey the number of lead water service lines.

Salazar said the effort was in reaction to the water line issues that developed in Flint, Michigan several years ago. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched the survey effort, which Salazar said would be time-consuming and costly to determine the type of line for the city’s 811 water service connections.

The survey must be completed by Oct. 24, 2024.

He said during the meeting he attended, some communities indicated they would be using a mailed form to determine what type of service line was going to homes, while others were using other methods.

Salazar said he planned to develop a form that would be posted on the city’s Facebook page as a first step toward getting the information.

Photos: Chicago, other cities say shelters full, budgets hit by immigration uptick