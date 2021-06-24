Columbus to rebid sewage treatment system after bids come in high

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Mark Huston reminded the council the city had already received a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) award and had planned to use a State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan to cover the remaining cost.

Walker said any redesign would be substantial enough that the city would likely need to submit the new designs to state agencies for approval.

He said that could cause a project delay, which would mean the city could be forced to seek an extension of any DNR deadlines.

In the meantime, Walker also suggested the city not reject any of the five bids already submitted. He said those bids are good for 90 days and the city could fall back to them if the new design option runs into any problems.

In other action, the council approved a $42,814 change order for a sewer improvement project on Oakview Driver and Crestwood Drive. The change order follows approval by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) to increase the scope of a repair project.

FEMA had initially approved $48,781 in repairs to damage from a 2019 landslide, but had agreed earlier to reconsider that amount if more damage was discovered.