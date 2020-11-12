Commission gets sneak peek at new comprehensive plan

WAPELLO — Updating Louisa County’s 20-year-old comprehensive plan will take several steps and the Louisa County Planning & Zoning Commission (LCPZC) received its first look at that process Tuesday.
The Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission signed an $18,000 agreement with the county supervisors on April 28 to update the current Louisa County Plan 2020, which was adopted in 2002, to a new Louisa County Plan 2040.
SEIRPC Assistant Director Zach James outlined the process to the commission and also presented the members with an informational handout that described a variety of Louisa County’s economic, social, population and other characteristics.
He also distributed copies of a sample survey he said the SEIRPC staff had developed that county residents could use to provide input and described a variety of other techniques the SEIRPC would use to gather planning information.
The statistical data, survey tools and methods would provide the foundation for eventually identifying the goals and objectives that would be highlighted in the new plan, he explained to the commission and a few others who attended the meeting.
James said a key component of developing a comprehensive plan would be gathering public input, which could be challenging for his staff in the middle of a pandemic and an upcoming winter season.
“There are things we would normally do – like we would go into schools or maybe meet with certain groups in person; or we’ve done other events where we’ve stood outside of (retail stores) and just talked with people and asked questions,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
“We’ll have to adapt a few things,” he explained, adding a common tool, conducting one-on-one interviews with key community residents, would remain a staple for the commission, along with online public meetings.
James also said the survey would remain a vital research instrument for the commission. He said the survey would be online, mailed to a portion of randomly selected county residents, placed in key business sites and distributed around the county by other methods.
Although the sample survey provided to the group contained some set questions, James asked the commission members to review the document and offer any specific questions they felt would help with the plan’s development.
“What do you feel are important questions?” he asked, explaining they could send him their ideas after they had time to review what he had provided.
He also requested the members to provide him with the contact information for the individuals and groups his staff could contact for input and other information.
James said the SEIRPC would be working on a timeline that would have it finalizing its data collection and analysis and public input materials during November and December.
He would then present that information at a LCPZC meeting in January. The SEIRPC would then kick off the public input process that month and run it through February.
The public input findings would then be presented to the LCPZC in April.
“From there, it’s what are our priorities, what is it that we are going to focus on,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!