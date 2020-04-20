Committee formed to recommend interim Muscatine county attorney

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved publishing a notice of intent to appoint an interim Muscatine County Attorney to serve from the time when Alan Ostergren leaves on May 1 until the general election on Nov. 3.
The supervisors also selected an ad hoc committee to review applications of interested candidates for the position. The committee will be made up of Ostergren and supervisors Nathan Mather and Santos Saucedo and will make a recommendation to the board based on the applications received.
“We had to improvise a little due to the buildings being closed about how those people who are interested can reach out,” administrative services director Nancy Schreiber told the board. “The notice is ready for you guys to approve for publication.”
Interested parties have until May 1 to submit applications. The decision does not preclude the supervisors from calling for a special election if the circumstances change. A special election can be called at any point prior to the interim attorney being appointed.
During the April 13 meeting, the supervisors reached the consensus to appoint an interim county attorney until the general election. Several had expressed that they would prefer a special election to seat the new county attorney, but due to COVID-19 a special election would be difficult to hold. Members of the community can petition the board to hold a special election within 14 days of the notice of the supervisors’ intent to appoint. The county auditor’s office, as well as state government, are encouraging people to vote absentee in the primary election.
Schreiber said with the time frame the board is required by law to use, a county attorney would not be appointed before May 2. Ostergren has said he plans to appoint a first assistant county attorney who can act as county attorney until the appointment.
Earlier this month, Ostergren announced after 22 years with the Muscatine County Attorney’s office he is resigning. He said he was going to be the president of a non-profit doing strategic litigation on economic liberty and personal liberty issues. He said after May 1 he would release more specifics.
