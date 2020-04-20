Committee formed to recommend interim Muscatine county attorney

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved publishing a notice of intent to appoint an interim Muscatine County Attorney to serve from the time when Alan Ostergren leaves on May 1 until the general election on Nov. 3.

The supervisors also selected an ad hoc committee to review applications of interested candidates for the position. The committee will be made up of Ostergren and supervisors Nathan Mather and Santos Saucedo and will make a recommendation to the board based on the applications received.

“We had to improvise a little due to the buildings being closed about how those people who are interested can reach out,” administrative services director Nancy Schreiber told the board. “The notice is ready for you guys to approve for publication.”

Interested parties have until May 1 to submit applications. The decision does not preclude the supervisors from calling for a special election if the circumstances change. A special election can be called at any point prior to the interim attorney being appointed.