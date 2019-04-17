WEST LIBERTY — A select committee is recommending that the director of the community's independent economic development organization, WeLead West Liberty, become an employee of the city.
N.J. Garton has been WeLead's Economic Development Director for four months.
During a work session preceding Tuesday night's regular city council meeting, Garton outlined WeLead's 13-year history and presented the recommendation of the committee that was established at the request of Mayor Robert Hartman.
Garton said the directorship position, if made a city staff position, would result in better relationships with the city manager and other staff members and would allow for setting and meeting goals on the council's recommendations.
"One of the most important things is developing long term relationships," she said. "A person who has longevity just has that personal experience."
Garton said WeLead has developed a number of relationships with other economic development groups over the years, including the Iowa Development Economic Authority. "The goal of economic development is to do our best to tell our story to the world," Garton said. She added she works to develop local leads as well. "It's my job to develop a relationship with those individuals," she said.
A big challenge is the development of good affordable housing. Garton said she wants to bring stakeholders together to readdress the issue. "Housing is on everyone's mind across the state," she said. "It's not unique to us."
Economic development enhances the tax base, Garton told council members. "It gets businesses here, and it gets industry here," she said. "We don't want to lose businesses to Iowa City or another community."
Garton offered two options for making the Economic Development Director a city position. Under the first option, the position would be fully recompensed by the city with WeLead retaining a Board of Directors and providing office space and administrative support.
Under the second option, compensation would be split 80-20 between the city and WeLead, but the workload of a part-time administrative assistant would fall to 10 hours per week. The council reviewed an option 2 possibility that included a compensation package of $51,000 to $63,000.
No action on the matter was taken during the council's regular meeting. But during the brief regular meeting, the council approved:
- A request from Latinos Unidos to hold a Cinco de Mayo event noon-6 p.m. May 5 in Ron De Voo Park.
- Requests from the Chamber of Commerce to hold Farmer's Markets downtown 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays between May 29 and October 23 or 29 and to host the annual concert in Kimberly Park July 13.
