Community asked to consider treatment options before heading to ER

Tovar said mild symptoms are expected with COVID-19 and some of the symptoms that can allow a patient to recover at home include aches, coughs without shortness of breath, fever, and loss of taste and smell. Tovar said many of these can be treated with over-the-counter medications. She said mild nausea or normal symptoms of a cold can be treated at home. She recommends people with mild symptoms stay at home and self-isolate.

Tovar also said people who have been exposed to COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms should not go to the emergency room for a COVID-19 test. She said there are many testing places available, but having to perform testing could further congest the emergency room.

Emergency medical responders are also very busy with the pandemic and Tovar said they should be called only in an emergency.

Tovar said the community has helped the staff tremendously simply with their recognition and support. They have noticed that support beginning to wane a bit as the state has reopened after being shut down due to the pandemic.

“We aren’t in isolation from COVID – our families are dealing with it also,” Tovar said. “We are human people outside of the hospital and this is affecting our lives and our children’s lives and our parent's lives as much as anyone else. Our nursing staff continues — not only our nursing staff, but our techs, our housekeepers, our security, our dietitians — they are all showing up to work every single day and kind of exposing themselves by risking exposure to COVID for the people who need our help. I think continued support from our community would be the biggest impact the community could make.”

