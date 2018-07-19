MUSCATINE — A crowd filled the third floor conference room at the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center on Thursday night to hear the latest plans for the proposed Grandview Avenue Corridor Revitalization Project.
“It’s not an easy project,” said Jim Harbaugh with Bolton and Menk, the design firm working on the corridor. He said the goal of the project is to develop “usable, livable and safe space for now and in the future.”
The project will span Grandview Avenue from U.S. 61 to Pearl Street with multiple-phase construction anticipated to start in the spring of 2019. The project will be similar to the Mississippi Drive project in that both roadways have similar traffic volumes and a project focus would be on improving or replacing aging utilities and pavement. Grandview Avenue will have fewer decorative items than Mississippi Drive and will not have a center median. Harbaugh said the firm is in the final design phase of the project, which will last until November.
Other key features include safe crossings at Houser Street, improvements to Briar’s ditch to mitigate water, three lane section of roadway from Houser Street to Pearl Street and the railroad crossing near Day Street would be two lanes plus sidewalks.
Key intersections the firm is focusing on for safety and aesthetic improvements, Harbaugh said, are Warren and Oregon streets, which would include pedestrian crossings and the addition of a trail, and the Houser Street intersection, which was the most studied. Harbaugh said the firm looked at designing a roundabout there but the plans “didn’t pass muster as far as the technical side of things.”
Immediately following the presentation, there was a brief time for questions before representatives from Bolton and Menk answered questions from attendees one-on-one around large prints of the project plans.
Harbaugh explained that the roadway from U.S. 61 to Houser will stay mostly the same with the addition of sidewalks in some areas, the section of Houser Street to Day Street will go from a two-lane road to a three-lane section with sidewalks on both sides, and the section from Day Street to Pearl Street will become a two-lane section at the railroad crossing and the remaining section would be three lanes.
Paul Carroll said the project is “exactly what we need to keep doing to beautify our community.”
Lia Horton had a few concerns about the addition of a turning lane and sidewalks in certain areas of the plan. Horton owns two businesses on Grandview Avenue and thinks that putting in a third turning lane is unnecessary.
“Why put a third turning lane in when it has not been needed all these years?” she asked Greg Broussard of Bolton and Menk.
Broussard said a traffic study had been finalized and was used when developing the plans for the design.
Another concern several people had was with the proposed addition of sidewalks along the corridor. Several attendees said they had never seen people walking in that area and didn’t think sidewalks would be used if they were created.
Councilman Kelcey Brackett said the addition of sidewalks would open the area to potential development in the future.
Harbaugh also presented the information to the city council Thursday night. Councilman Santos Saucedo was concerned that Grandview Avenue would be closed during the entire project as Mississippi Drive was. Harbaugh said the closures will be very limited.
“There are two spots within the whole corridor that we’re looking at a full closure for a very short period of time just so that we can quickly get in, get some storm sewer across and then open it back up for business,” he said.
The open house was the second public meeting held to gather opinion on the project. The first meeting was in February. Another meeting will be this fall where 90 percent of the plans will be presented Public Works Director Brian Stineman said at council. Public comment and budget will be used going forward to make any changes to the plans, Harbaugh said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.