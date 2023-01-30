Community Foundation announces $500,000 grant for local revitalization project

Last week, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announced it had recently been awarded a multi-year grant of $500,000 from the Mary Jo and Richard H. Stanley Human Conditions Support Fund.

The $500,000 grant is expected to help accelerate the revitalization efforts that will soon be underway in a Muscatine neighborhood near the downtown area, as well as helping create impact in the intersectional housing space and supporting the project’s capacity and facilitation.

“This is the inaugural multi-year grant given out of the Mary Jo and Richard H. Stanley Human Conditions Support Fund,” Lynsey Krusie, director of marketing at the Community Foundation, said. “Dick and Mary Jo believed in strengthening lives of our neighbors and children, and this grant will go to do just that.”

“A committee made up of identified friends of Dick and Mary Jo Stanley and Community Foundation Board Members provided the recommendation to support housing efforts through this fund due to the cross-sector impact the Neighborhood Revitalization Project will have for residents in our community,” Krusie said of the donation.

Through this revitalization project, the Community Foundation and its collaborators hope to advance family housing stability, education and health within the selected neighborhood, as well as accelerate “strategic initiatives” that have already been identified within the project. Krusie added that any additional grants of this size would not be considered for the project until completion of the multi-year grant period.

Those wishing to know more about other grant opportunities or who would like to donate or set up a designated fund, can either go to www.givinggreater.org or call 563-264-3863.