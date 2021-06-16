Community Foundation announces Collaborate Muscatine conversation group

MUSCATINE — After a year of isolation and social distancing, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine has come up with a way for members of the community to reconnect, listen and grow.

Earlier this year, the Community Foundation began a project called “Collaborate Muscatine.”

According to Charla Schafer, executive director, the goal is to build shared knowledge through small conversation groups made up of community leaders.

“It was important to get Collaborate Muscatine started to formally identify shared values from diverse groups in our community,” Schafer said. “These conversations will help align organizations to collectively take action on areas of positive growth in our community.”

Each group meeting — 15 are planned — will focus on a different group. The first will focus on the youth of Muscatine.

Through these discussions, connections made could lead to more agreement and greater collaborative efforts in the future. Anyone interested in participating may join the group.