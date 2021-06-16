Community Foundation announces Collaborate Muscatine conversation group

MUSCATINE — After a year of isolation and social distancing, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine has come up with a way for members of the community to reconnect, listen and grow.
Earlier this year, the Community Foundation began a project called “Collaborate Muscatine.”
According to Charla Schafer, executive director, the goal is to build shared knowledge through small conversation groups made up of community leaders.
“It was important to get Collaborate Muscatine started to formally identify shared values from diverse groups in our community,” Schafer said. “These conversations will help align organizations to collectively take action on areas of positive growth in our community.”
Each group meeting — 15 are planned — will focus on a different group. The first will focus on the youth of Muscatine.
Through these discussions, connections made could lead to more agreement and greater collaborative efforts in the future. Anyone interested in participating may join the group.
“Collaborative Muscatine is appreciative of the community’s engagement and participation,” Schafer said. “Your voices matter and will help us leverage resources for opportunities that matter the most to our friends and neighbors.”
Groups will be hosted by two Muscatine leaders — Brenda Christensen from Muscatine Power and Water and Chris Boar from Bayer. Schafer will also be in the group.
“Brenda and Chris were selected to lead the small sessions because of their love and commitment to making Muscatine a stronger community,” Schafer explained. “Their aligned skill set and expertise align with the goals of Collaborate Muscatine to provide greater success for our community today and into the future.”
Other leaders are Trinity Executive Director Angie Johnson, Muscatine Community College President Naomi DeWinter, City Administrator Carol Webb, Superintendent Clint Christopher, MPW General Manager Gage Huston, Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin and GMCCI President & CEO Erik Reader.
The next Collaborate Muscatine meeting is 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, on the sixth floor of the Merrill Hotel and Convention Center. To participate in a small session conversation, contact the Community Foundation at 563-264-3863.