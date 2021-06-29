Community Foundation announces its 2021/2022 Board of Directors slate

MUSCATINE – This week, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announced its approved choices for the 2021/22 Board of Directors.
In a statement, Charla Schafer, the Community Foundation’s Executive Director, said that the Foundation is grateful for having such a talent team for this year’s Board, with the selected members consisting of many familiar faces and community builders.
Rich Dwyer, who also serves as the Senior Vice President of Kent Corporation, will remain in the position of Board President. Dwyer has held this position with the Foundation since 2015.
Also included in the 2021/22 Board slate are Mayor Bob Barrett of Wilton, HON President Brandon Bullock, MCC President Dr. Naomi DeWinter, City Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin, Unity Point Executive Director Angie Johnson, Market President Cindy Mays of MidWest One in West Liberty, Musco General Manager Brett Nelson, Stanley Center President Keith Porter, Attorney Jessica Susie of Brick Gentry P.C, Central Bancshares, Inc. Chairman Dr. Jim Stein, and Vice President Mike Wilson of First National Bank of Muscatine.
Schafer added that it will be the “adaptive insight, expertise and dedication to achieving our long-standing mission” that these members hold that will then allow the Foundation to continue improving the lives of all residents within Muscatine County.
In 2021, the Community Foundation’s assets surpassed $60 million due to generous donations made from the Muscatine Community. These funds were then used to initiate immediate change and impact those around the county.
As the Foundation continues moving forward, Schafer said that the group plans on using these assets and funds to address and focus on topics such as health, housing, education and equality, citing these issues as some of the county’s biggest challenges.
“We are excited to participate in a continued evolution alongside our donors and other community leaders, reimagining ways to work better together to leverage expertise and engage diverse resources for community benefit,” she said.
To get involved with the Community Foundation, learn more about the group or make a donation, call 563-264-3863 or visit the Foundation’s website at www.muscatinecommunityfoundation.org.