Community Foundation announces its 2021/2022 Board of Directors slate

MUSCATINE – This week, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announced its approved choices for the 2021/22 Board of Directors.

In a statement, Charla Schafer, the Community Foundation’s Executive Director, said that the Foundation is grateful for having such a talent team for this year’s Board, with the selected members consisting of many familiar faces and community builders.

Rich Dwyer, who also serves as the Senior Vice President of Kent Corporation, will remain in the position of Board President. Dwyer has held this position with the Foundation since 2015.

Also included in the 2021/22 Board slate are Mayor Bob Barrett of Wilton, HON President Brandon Bullock, MCC President Dr. Naomi DeWinter, City Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin, Unity Point Executive Director Angie Johnson, Market President Cindy Mays of MidWest One in West Liberty, Musco General Manager Brett Nelson, Stanley Center President Keith Porter, Attorney Jessica Susie of Brick Gentry P.C, Central Bancshares, Inc. Chairman Dr. Jim Stein, and Vice President Mike Wilson of First National Bank of Muscatine.