The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announced the members of its Board of Directors for 2023/2024 this week.

Dan Stein, from Central Bancshares, Inc., is the only new member of the board.

Returning members are Brandon Bullock from HON Company, Dr. Naomi DeWinter from Muscatine Community College, Rich Dwyer from KENT Corporation, City Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin, Angie Johnson from Royal Neighbors of America, Cindy Mays from West Liberty’s MidwestOne Bank, Brett Nelson from Musco Sports Lighting, Rachel Pohl from UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine, Keith Porter from the Stanley Center for Peace and Security and Attorney Jessica Susie from Brick Gentry P.C.

In a press release, Community Foundation President Charla Schafer expressed her gratitude for this most recent batch of board members, referring to them as a “talented team of visionary leaders who provide strategic insight, multi-disciplinary expertise, and dedication to achieving our long-standing mission of improving the quality of life in Muscatine County.”

“We’re incredibly pleased that (Stein) has chosen to join our leadership team. He brings deep financial strength and strong long-term community commitment," Schafer said.

She added, “Honestly, (our current board) is an outstanding group to work with. We’re grateful that this team of individuals makes time to volunteer on behalf of the Community Foundation and the community as a whole.”

Through collaboration and “upstream thinking," the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine continuously aims to address the various challenges of the Muscatine community, focusing specifically on areas such as health, housing, education and equity. Together, the Community Foundation, through its board and through its leadership, commits to “engage people, leverage resources, and inspire solutions to create a vibrant Muscatine County region that provides equitable opportunity and a high quality of life for all.”

For more information on the Community Foundation, its members and its current efforts, residents can visit its Facebook page or its website at givinggreater.org.

