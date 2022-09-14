Community Foundation awards LULAC over $13,000 for its local advocate program

COLUMBUS JUNCTION – In the past two years, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine’s Racial Justice Fund has been able to help provide financial support to many different groups and services, touching many different people and improving lives across the Muscatine County area.

This week, the Community Foundation team was not only able to provide this support to yet another group, but they were able to share the moment with the people that will soon be helped through this additional funding.

On Tuesday, LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa) met at the Senior Center, 125 Walnut Street in Columbus Junction. During their weekly free senior lunch, LULAC accepted a Racial Justice Grant Award totaling $13,640 from the Community Foundation.

“We are thankful and happy to have received this amount from the Community Foundation to help support Columbus Junction’s Advocate Program,” LULAC State Director Nick Salazar said.

All of the funding provided through the Racial Justice Grant Award will be put towards LULAC’s Columbus Junction Advocate program, which was first started in 2020 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Columbus Junction, at the time, was one of the worst towns in America regarding the effects the pandemic had on it, with many folks out there being impacted by it,” Salazar explained, citing the major outbreak in the town’s Tyson plant as one of the biggest obstacles that its residents had to face.

Wanting to help these residents, LULAC started by charting a new LULAC council in the town before then starting the Advocate Program, establishing an advocate that would then respond to the needs of the community.

Although LULAC is often focused on the Hispanic or Latino communities, Salazar emphasized that the Advocate Program also focused on and responses to the needs of Columbus Junction’s Chin and African communities, understanding that all of these communities make huge contributions to the overall community.

“Because these folks were impacted the most, we wanted to make sure that these folks know about the resources that are available to them, whether it be from the state, the county or local,” Salazar continued. “There are also language barriers and other barriers that we want to make sure are removed so that we can address any issues that they are facing.”

This is the first time that LULAC has applied for the Community Foundation’s Racial Justice Fund, with the Advocate Program originally being started using funding through a different grant. Now that the program’s funding has been replenished, Salazar shared that he and his team planning on continuing the same services offered through the program as before.

Some of these services include maintaining their food pantry and vaccination clinics, continuing workshops on subjects like financial skills and individual rights and getting the town’s residents more civically engaged in their community. In terms of expansions, Salazar said that hopes to get more volunteers and paid-staff workers in order to further their efforts as well as possibly expanding the Advocacy Program to other local rural towns like West Liberty.

“We’re really just trying to meet the general needs of the community,” he said, adding that LULAC likely would apply for the grant again if there was an opportunity for it in the future.

Racial Justice Grant provides support for diverse communities in Muscatine and the surrounding area in order to address issues of inequality as well as issues that are important to the people of these communities. For more information on this and other grants, residents can visit http://www.givinggreater.org/.