Community Foundation awards over $165,000 in grants to local organizations

MUSCATINE — This Thursday, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announced that, thanks to funding from the County Endowment Re-granting program as well as several other individual funds, 26 local organizations received over $165,000 in grants. The grants were given through the Impact and Racial Justice Granting programs.
In a statement, executive director Charla Schafer said the good work being done throughout Muscatine County is a “daily inspiration.” The Community Foundation has spent over two decades supporting various charities, services, programs and collaboration efforts, all for the sake of making Muscatine County a better place for all.
The organizations receiving grants include:
- Alexander G. Clark Foundation; push national register listing of Alexander G. Clark House to a higher level of significance; County Endowment Re-granting program.
- Aligned Impact Muscatine County; create a Courses to College program to prepare students for college or a career; the Joe W. and Betty L. Rauch Memorial Endowment, and the West Liberty Community Fund.
- American Red Cross; Service to the Armed Forces program, which provides assistance to current and former service members and their families; Re-Granting.
- CHADD of Iowa – Muscatine Site; tutor at-risk students, provide summer camp scholarships, provide training to parents and guardians of children with special needs; Re-Granting, and the Ray Hockersmith Memorial fund.
- Riding for Success; upgrade its track and equipment for riders with special needs; Ray Hockersmith Memorial .
- Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center and its Child Abuse Council; expand its facility, continue the Spanish document translation project, and enhance services for victims of child abuse; Re-granting, and the Racial Justice Fund.
- Crossroads, Inc.; Senior Resources Chore Program and Community Outreach Program, providing connections for lawn or snow-related services and resources to local seniors; Re-granting.
- Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Company; create an interactive show about the history of Buxton; West Liberty Community Fund.
- Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG); supports underserved youth with tutoring, counseling and post-secondary planning with Inclusive Career Pathways program; Re-granting.
- Junior Achievement of the Heartland; provide career readiness and economic literacy programs; West Liberty Community Fund.
- Pearl City Outreach; hot meals and food baskets for families; KNG Gives.
- United Way of Muscatine; healthy snacks for at-risk kids; KNG Gives.
- River Bend Foodbank; Mobile Food Pantry program; Re-granting.
- Iowa Legal Aid; provide free civil legal services to those who face homelessness, support Muscatine County Housing Stabilization Project and Muscatine County Expungement and Employment Barriers Clinic; Re-granting, and Racial Justice Fund.
- Diversity Service Center of Iowa; fund its educational outreach program and the Minority Senior Citizens Program; Re-granting, and Racial Justice Fund.
- Iowa State University Muscatine County Extended and Outreach; create a summer drumming program for at-risk West Liberty High School students; Racial Justice Fund.
- LULAC 317; create an event about the Frida Kahlo exhibit at Muscatine Art Center called “Fiesta de Frida”; Racial Justice Fund.
- Muscatine YMCA; provide new training focused on “justice, equity, diversity and inclusion” to its staff, volunteers, parents and children; Racial Justice Fund.
- The Multicultural Development Center; provide STEM kits to students of color; Racial Justice Fund.
- West Liberty High School Band; grow Los Cometas Mariachi program; Racial Justice Fund.
- Youth Dream Catchers; provide summer learning trips to children; Racial Justice Fund.
- Muscatine Center for Social Action; continue its Homeless Prevention Program Support, food pantry, and domestic violence shelter; Hilda. E. Collitz for the Homeless, and Re-granting program.
- MWA III; build ceiling lift replacement for Harmony Place; George Millet Memorial.
- Muscatine Independent Film Festival; create the MuscaPalooza Music Festival; Re-granting.
- Trinity Muscatine Public Health; support Mental Health Connections program, which provides financial support to families; Re-granting program, and the Pat and Jim Powers Endowment.
- West Liberty Area Arts Council; fund Plein Air Event, artists of all ages will paint outdoor scenes in West Liberty and will be judged for cash prizes; West Liberty Community Fund.