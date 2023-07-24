The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine awarded more than $200,000 in grants to 23 local charitable organizations last week through its Impact and Racial Justice Granting Programs.

Earlier in the month, a 24th organization — the West Liberty Child Care Center — also received a grant, allowing it to purchase new refurbishments for its one-year-olds room.

The Community Foundation’s grant programs are supported by the County Endowment Re-granting Program as well as through individuals funds established by donors..

“We are delighted to support these organizations and projects that share our vision of creating a vibrant Muscatine County region that provides equitable opportunity and a high quality of life for all,” Programs Manager Niki Moore Nienhaus said in a press release. “Each of these grant recipients has demonstrated a commitment to addressing critical needs and creating lasting impacts for our neighbors and children.”

For this most recent round of grants, the organizations and non-profits that received money are:

Aligned Impact Muscatine County — $12,500 for the Course to College Muscatine County Program and general operating support

— $12,500 for the Course to College Muscatine County Program and general operating support Cedar River Haven — $2,200 for training materials to provide life skills and help residents sustain long term recovery from substance use disorder

— $2,200 for training materials to provide life skills and help residents sustain long term recovery from substance use disorder Crossroads, Inc — $22,799.48 for Senior Resources Outreach Program, Senior Resources Meals on Wheels, and appliances for the supported community living house

— $22,799.48 for Senior Resources Outreach Program, Senior Resources Meals on Wheels, and appliances for the supported community living house EveryChild — $10,000 for operating support for the Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center

— $10,000 for operating support for the Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center Family Resources — $8,500 for care coordination for sexual violence victims

— $8,500 for care coordination for sexual violence victims Flickinger Learning Center — $4,250 for learning software and operating support for a data management employee

— $4,250 for learning software and operating support for a data management employee Friends of the Muscatine Art Center — $10,000 for educational programs for young learners and students

— $10,000 for educational programs for young learners and students Iowa Jobs for Americas Graduates (iJAG) Inc — $10,000 for building an equitable workforce pipeline for underserved youth

— $10,000 for building an equitable workforce pipeline for underserved youth Iowa Legal Aid — $8,500 for the Muscatine County Family Stabilization Program to provide free civil legal assistance to help low-income families stabilize their income, housing, healthcare, and safety from domestic violence

— $8,500 for the Muscatine County Family Stabilization Program to provide free civil legal assistance to help low-income families stabilize their income, housing, healthcare, and safety from domestic violence Latinos Unidos West Liberty — $1,933 for the Fiesta Latina event to celebrate the independence of multiple Latin American countries

— $1,933 for the Fiesta Latina event to celebrate the independence of multiple Latin American countries LULAC Council 317 Columbus Junction — $22,000 for the continuation of the Columbus Junction Community Advocate position and program.

— $22,000 for the continuation of the Columbus Junction Community Advocate position and program. Muscatine Art Center — $8,500 to support museum planning for the Muscatine Art Center building addition

— $8,500 to support museum planning for the Muscatine Art Center building addition Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA) — $38,500 for the Food Service Program, Emergency and Family Shelter, Domestic Violence Shelter, and the Homeless Prevention Program

— $38,500 for the Food Service Program, Emergency and Family Shelter, Domestic Violence Shelter, and the Homeless Prevention Program Muscatine Community YMCA — $1,450 for Big Brothers Big Sisters to support 45 Bigs in 45 Days to reduce the waitlist through targeted volunteer recruitment

— $1,450 for Big Brothers Big Sisters to support 45 Bigs in 45 Days to reduce the waitlist through targeted volunteer recruitment Muscatine County Arts Council — $1,310 for arts and cultural events including Eagles and Ivories, Wandering Words, Art Array, and the Summer Concert Series.

— $1,310 for arts and cultural events including Eagles and Ivories, Wandering Words, Art Array, and the Summer Concert Series. Muscatine Legal Services — $8,500 for legal aid to help people access basic needs such as housing, health care and governmental benefits, and employment and educational services

— $8,500 for legal aid to help people access basic needs such as housing, health care and governmental benefits, and employment and educational services Pearl City Outreach — $8,500 for food, supplies, and operational expenses to support those in need

— $8,500 for food, supplies, and operational expenses to support those in need River Bend Food Bank — $5,000 for the monthly Mobile Food Pantry Program to support those struggling with food insecurity

— $5,000 for the monthly Mobile Food Pantry Program to support those struggling with food insecurity The Diversity Service Center of Iowa — $19,500 for the Educational Outreach Program and the Minority Senior Citizens Program

— $19,500 for the Educational Outreach Program and the Minority Senior Citizens Program Trinity Muscatine Public Health — $10,000 for adolescent sexual health education programs

— $10,000 for adolescent sexual health education programs United Way of Muscatine — $3,500 for the Child & Adult Care Food Program to provide a healthy snack to students attending afterschool programs in Muscatine County

— $3,500 for the Child & Adult Care Food Program to provide a healthy snack to students attending afterschool programs in Muscatine County Vision to Learn — $8,500 for increasing vision care access to students in West Liberty

— $8,500 for increasing vision care access to students in West Liberty West Liberty Public Library — $17,000 for providing targeted services, materials, and programming for Latinx and Hispanic community members

