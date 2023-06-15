After months of preparation, planning, designing and raising money, the big day has finally arrived. On Wednesday, June 14, dozens gathered in the Mulberry Health Clinic parking lot for the new Mulberry Health Clinic’s official groundbreaking ceremony.

The occasion was used as an opportunity to look back at the current clinic’s long history, all while looking ahead to the new clinic’s bright future in the three-floor, 42,000-square-foot structure.

From the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, President Charla Schafer and Board chair Rich Dwyer, who also serves as senior vice president of corporate affairs and enterprise risk management for KENT Corporation, gave some remarks. UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine Executive Director Rachel Pohl and Jim Russell of Russell Construction also gave brief comments as well.

“It’s a very exciting day for a lot of people and for all of us here today,” Dwyer said at the ceremony. “A vibrant community requires quality local health care facilities. The Mulberry clinic will ensure the continued long-term presence of quality primary health care in Muscatine. … Breaking ground today will ensure another 50 years or more of strong health care in Muscatine.”

Dwyer also touched on the fact that not only will the clinic be good for those going there as patients, but it will also be good for those who work there, being a safe facility to practice medicine at.

“It will improve the ability to recruit and retain health care professionals, possibly even working towards reestablishing OB delivery,” he said.

As a representative of KENT, Dwyer finished his remarks by stating that the company was proud to support the Mulberry clinic as its lead gift provider.

“Giving back to the community is integral to our business and culture," he said. "It’s a testament to the core values of our employees and company that time and dollars are given to support causes most important to our entire community.”

Schafer looked back at the current clinic and how it first came to be in 1975, claiming that history is repeating itself with the new clinic.

“As we prepare to break ground on a beautiful, highly-efficient new building, we demonstrate that it is a blessing of experiences compiled to the wisdom of our fore-fathers nearly 50 years ago who had the resolve to pilot a local health-delivery design intended to strengthen health care not for days but for decades,” Schafer said.

Schafer also took the time to thank all those who had donated to the clinic project, referring to it as the largest amassing of charitable support on any single project in Muscatine County.

“An incredible $14 million has been donated thus far,” she continued. “Our local industries as well as private foundations, businesses, volunteer groups, jurisdictions and families have led the way, professing their support through financial gifting. ... Without this collective charitable horse-power, this project would not — could not — have happened. Good intentions did not shepherd this project across the finish line, benevolence did.”

After remarks were given, several groups gathered around the golden shovels to turn over some provided dirt, officially signifying the start of the new clinic’s construction. According to project plans, the construction for the clinic is expected to reach a point of substantial completion by December 2024.

According to Dwyer, the clinic project is just a little over $1 million away from reaching its money-raising target, and donations for the project are still being accepted. For more information on the Mulberry Health Clinic Project and its timeline, go to www.givinggreater.org/clinic. For those who would like to donate to the project, contact Jamie Leza at the Community Foundation at jleza@givinggreater.org or call 563-264-3863.