Community Foundation hands out two more awards for local volunteerism

In addition to presenting the volunteer group at the Weed Park Zoo Garden with a check for $8,000, as previously reported, last week also saw the delivering of two additional awards from the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.

Through these Initiative Awards, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine is able to focus on recognizing the good work that many local citizens and charitable organizations do in order to make a difference in Muscatine County.

The first of these awards, the Shirley Jean Drake Great Initiative Award that was named in honor of the award’s first recipient, Shirley Jean Drake, was given to Wilton resident Jean Meyer. She has volunteered at the Wilton Public Library for over 12 years.

Throughout her time at the library, Meyer has helped chaperone and lead various children’s programming events such as games or crafts, and has even been able to provide a weekly puzzle table for adults who are interested in socializing with others as they solve puzzles together.

“(Meyer) is very supportive of the library and always looking for ideas that will encourage others to take an active role in helping the Wilton Public Library to further bring exceptional programming to the Wilton community,” Rhonda Brown wrote within her nomination for Meyer.

Her volunteering extends outside of the library, however, as Meyer has also been seen throughout Wilton providing services such as grocery delivering, pet sitting and transportation to residents who are in need of it.

With the award’s $1,500 grant check, Meyer decided to give it to the Wilton Food Pantry in order to help more people within her community.

“The most rewarding part of presenting the Shirley Jean Drake award was listening to stories at the Wilton Public Library,” Niki Moore Neinhaus, programs manager for the Community Foundation recalled. “The room was packed with people ready to share how (Meyer) has made an impact in their lives and in the community.”

The other award that the Community Foundation gave out was the Giles Joslyn Youth Initiative Award, which was also named after its first recipient, Giles Joslyn, for using his passion for music to implement a special "Stringfest" concert to raise money for local music efforts such as new instruments or music lessons for those who couldn’t afford them.

This year’s winner of the Giles Joslyn Youth Initiative Award was Ethan Mattes, who is a frequent volunteer within Rebuilding Together Muscatine County, where he assists in building ramps for those with mobility issues who may need them in order to safely get in and out of their homes.

While working with Rebuilding Together, Mattes has been involved with every single part of the process at various times — from helping coordinate jobs and recruiting other volunteers to help with the ramp construction, to gathering materials and raising funds. Recently, he made one of Rebuilding Together’s projects his eagle project, spearheading its efforts.

When he received the $1,000 grant check that came with the award, Mattes immediately gave it to Rebuilding Together Muscatine County, further emphasizing his appreciation and passion for the work that the group does. Frank Iliff of Rebuilding Together shared similar sentiments, stating that he sees Mattes so often that he has become like one of his own children.

“(Mattes) has never hesitated to volunteer or help out. … I’m proud of him for hard work and his willingness to help out and do things on the projects, even when he might be the only kid there,” Dave, Mattes’ father, added.