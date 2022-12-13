Community Foundation, MCC discuss upcoming 3-D printed housing projects

MUSCATINE – It has been stated by many that one of the biggest issues within Muscatine is the lack of housing, an issue that is able to them impact many other factors in the community such as employment and schooling. Previously, it has been reported that 11,000 people have to commute into Muscatine County every day for their job because they are unable to find a place to live closer to their workplace.

With these latest plans and some cutting edge technology, however, Muscatine’s leaders hope to solve this problem with its latest strategy. On Tuesday, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine held a press conference at the Muscatine Community College’s Student Services Building.

During this press conference, Foundation President Charla Schafer and College President Dr. Naomi DeWinter discussed how they and other local and state organizations would be working together in order to print new Muscatine homes using reinforced concrete and large-scale 3-D printing technology.

“Housing is foundational and intersectional,” Schafer said when discussing the importance of projects such as these. “When you have a supply side failure in your community, unaffordable or unattainable housing has a cascading effect on the economics, education and health of our neighbors and our children.”

With at least 10 3-D printed houses planned for various lots around Muscatine and six of these homes being part of the Muscatine Center for Social Action’s (MCSA) neighborhood revitalization project, the first of these new houses are scheduled to be printed in the first quarter of 2023, with Hagerty Earthworks to be the general contractor on these homes while Iowa-based company Alquist 3D will be the sub-contractor.

According to DeWinter, Muscatine County is expected to be one of the first locations in Iowa to utilize this specific and innovative housing solution. Through Muscatine Community College with collaboration from Iowa State University, its latest training program will allow for students to be trained and to become certified in 3-D printing, resulting in a strong local construction workforce that can grow over time. “This is innovation, hands-on training and sustainability all in one,” she said.

Schafer added that with the Community Foundation Board of Directors’ approval of these first 10 3-D printed homes for 2023, there has also been consideration established for printing a similar or increased amount of homes in each of the two consecutive years following.

“We know that these homes may reduce the upfront costs of homeownership and they will reduce related home energy costs ongoing,” Schafer continued, stating that the first of these homes will be around 1,300 sq. ft. and will be a 3-bedroom, 2-bath model.

Also present at the press conference were Senator Mark Lofgren, Santos Saucedo from the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors, Scott Dahlke from MCSA, Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin, Muscatine Schools Superintendent Clint Christopher, Muscatine County Habitat for Humanity President Don Lampe, Assistant Professor of Industrial Design Pete Evans from Iowa State University, and Zach Mannheimer, Founder and CEO of Alquist 3D.

Each of these guests gave their own statements regarding the housing project, making up what DeWinter referred to as a “power team”, with each of their groups being able to provide valuable expertise, research, collaboration efforts, training and other resources for the upcoming series of 3-D printed homes.

“No state in America has laid claim to the 3-D printing movement,” Mannheimer said. “There’s only a handful of states that have 3-D printed houses in them, less than a dozen. Iowa is well on our way to doing this, and (Alquist 3D) are happy to be a small part in contributing towards making Iowa the home base for 3-D printing.”

For more information and details on these upcoming 3-D printing projects and the local housing initiative, residents can go to www.givinggreater.org/housing.