Community Foundation of Greater Muscatein purchases house through 'Homes for Iowa' program

MUSCATINE — The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine held a special luncheon presentation in March on Iowa Economic and Housing Development, acknowledging the housing issues currently facing the community.
The Community Foundation has since found another opportunity to provide Muscatine and its residents with a new home. It was announced Tuesday that the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine will be working with the program “Homes for Iowa” to purchase and deliver a newly built home to the city of Muscatine.
“We’re pleased to be engaged in looking at housing solutions for the community,” Community Foundation Executive Director Charla Schafer said. “We are very excited about this particular program.”
The Homes for Iowa program — currently being run within the Iowa State Penitentiary — was created to address Iowa’s housing shortage while at the same time give certain inmates a chance to learn a construction trade. The hope is that through learning this trade, not only will these inmates have a better chance at finding a job once they’re released, but also reduce their chances of becoming repeated offenders.
Schafer said the Community Foundation became aware of the Homes for Iowa program following conversations with Iowa state Sen. Mark Lofgren and others. Following those conversations, she and others from the foundation visited the prison in Newton, Iowa. After learning more and seeing the work that was being done, the group felt the program was a good fit for the Muscatine community.
“With this house, the connection with the prison build, and the ability to improve recidivism rates for the prisoners is an exciting opportunity,” she said. “It’s a really great project, and it really is like a win-win for our community.”
The home the Community Foundation has ordered will be a high-quality ranch style home. It will be 1,200 square feet with three bedrooms and two baths. After being built and shipped to Muscatine, the home will then be placed at 704 Spring Street. This will happen sometime in September.
Before the move, however, the severely dilapidated house that is currently at that location will need to be demolished. The Community Foundation is working with Hackett Construction to prep and clear the lot for the new house. Hackett Construction will also be handling the home’s electrical and plumbing connections, as well as other things that are needed for its completion.
The home will then be sold to a family, with the Community Foundation targeting those of low to middle income — the demographic that is currently struggling the most with finding affordable housing within Muscatine.
“We’ll be releasing more information for those who may be interested in purchasing the home in the coming months,” Schafer said. “We’re just preparing the final details alongside that. We will have information on both our website and social media as we clarify those details.”
Schafer said the Community Foundation is already anticipating purchasing another home from the program at some point in the future.
This project is being done alongside the efforts of other local organizations, like the Muscatine Center of Social Action and its refurbishing projects, and Schafer said she hoped these collaborations would continue to positively impact the residents of Muscatine as well as continue and grow the conversation of local affordable housing.
“I think we’re better when we can leverage each other’s strengths, experiences and resources to reach the goals of our community,” Schafer said. “The Community Foundation will continue to work collaboratively alongside other partners as we work together to address housing solutions for our community, as there is a definite need for workforce housing across our county.”