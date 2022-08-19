Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announces new brand and website

MUSCATINE — The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announced this week that alongside its newest brand identity and logo, it would also launch a new website.

While the web address would remain the same — www.givinggreater.org — it is the hope of the Community Foundation’s team that this new website is enhanced and easy to use.

“Community Foundations do kind of go through different life cycles, and we’ve grown so quickly that I just think our messaging has been inconsistent,” Programs Manager Lynsey Krusie said.

Krusie said it was soon realized that the Community Foundation’s clients and stakeholders — and even people in the community — weren’t 100% sure what the role of a community foundation is.

“They saw our name and logo, but they didn’t really understand what we are, so our hope is keeping it more simplified and more engaging will allow us to reach more people and really tell our story better,” Krusie continued.

According to Krusie, the team began the process of overhauling its identity and website over six months ago.

“We started to take a closer look at our website and all of the marketing materials we were putting out in our logo,” she said. “There were just a lot of inconsistencies, and we actually interviewed a lot of different stakeholders to get their feedback about the Community Foundation.”

From there, the team began looking at logo concepts, using the data and feedback it collected to create something that embodied the team’s vision for the Community Foundation — that being an organization that focuses on using its various resources to strengthen the rest of the community.

“After that we began finalizing the logo in March, and since then we’ve been working on the website. We’re excited that it’s officially all launched,” Krusie said.

The Community Foundation’s new website features easy-to-navigate pages containing simplified messaging that allows for information to be easily understandable by those who visit the site. In addition to being a more enhanced experience, the website also uses its new visual design to showcase more of the work done in partnership with the Community Foundation throughout Muscatine County.

In addition to the announcement, Krusie took a moment to thank the Iowa Council of Foundations, which provided the Community Foundation team with grant support and funding to support the cost of the rebranding, all the new marketing materials and the launching of a new website.

“We’re grateful for their support in helping us with additional capacity, making this project possible,” Krusie said.