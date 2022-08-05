Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announces new office space

MUSCATINE – This week, the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announced that it would be relocating its main office. Through this move, the Community Foundation team hopes to bring some new life into one of Downtown Muscatine’s most historic buildings.

Currently, it is expected that by 2023, the Community Foundation will have taken ownership of and will have moved into the property at 215 West Mississippi Drive, formerly known as “The Button Factory” restaurant.

One of the main driving forces for this purchase, according to Community Foundation President Charla Schafer, was desire to facilitate the redevelopment of this historic property that has existed in Muscatine for more than 150 years. Prior to becoming “The Button Factory”, which closed in 2014, it served as an oatmeal factory and as the headquarters for several different companies.

Ciarra Yates, Admin Specialist for the Community Foundation, added, “As the Community Foundation continues to grow, we evaluated long-term options for our office space that would align with our core values, customer needs and commitment to building a stronger community. The old Button Factory restaurant was ultimately selected due to its positioning in the heart of the community, significance as a historical site, alignment with supporting downtown development and its ability to fulfill our meeting space needs.”

With how much space the property offers, the Community Foundation has already completed a plan for how the building will be properly used and utilized. On the first floor will be the main Community Foundation office headquarters as well as a collaborative space that can be used for meetings.

A large meeting space will also be set up on the second floor, and given that this space is expected to accommodate up to 100 attendees, the Community Foundation team expects to use this floor primarily for collaborative leadership, community and organizational meetings with there being a possibility of also developing more office space alongside it.

“We plan to utilize the building as a community-centric, collaborative space that will fill gaps in our community today and far into the future,” Yates said. “With the extra space, we hope to maximize impact on the community by uniting people, ideas and resources to address community challenges and create opportunities.”

The culinary students at Muscatine Community College can rest assured that they will still have a spot to both learn and cook. Within the public announcement of its plans, the Community Foundation team assured that the large commercial kitchen and teaching space within building will still be provided to MCC’s culinary students. Additionally, local entrepreneurs and chefs looking to test their restaurant options may also be invited to use the space.

“We believe in the transformative power of partnerships, so it was important to continue allowing the Muscatine Community College Culinary Program to utilize the commercial kitchen to deliver high quality education and training to students in our community,” Yates explained.

Yates went on to say that the Community Foundation team expects to transition into the new space by November 1. “Our plans for the rest of the building will be phased and flexible as we recognize opportunities for utilization while bringing the old building back to life.”