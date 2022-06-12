Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine announces scholarship winners

MUSCATINE — Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine recently announced $1 million in scholarships awarded to graduates from across the area.

Ranging from $500 one-time awards to $20,000 four-year awards, Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine and Community Foundation of Louisa County awarded over $600,000 in scholarships through established donor funds. The Muscatine Community College Foundation and other donors also awarded several students with scholarships.

Winners were from Muscatine High School, Louisa-Muscatine High School, Wapello High School, Wilton High School and Columbus Community High School. The students who won this year’s available scholarships are as followed:

Muscatine High School

Spencer Kilburn, Allyson Franke, Katharina Scholze and Bree Seaman — Bernadette M. Rohling Memorial Scholarship; Logan Wolf and Meredith Connor — Brant W. Bruhn Memorial Scholarship; Aidan See, Lauren Michaelsen, Fernando Carrillo, Jesenia Pesina, Carson Cooper and Jaden Houghton — Bruce C. Heezen Memorial Scholarship.

Nalani Burback, Fernando Carrillo, Jared Castro, Conner Christiansen, Austin Coca, Hanna Cole, Olga Colmenero-Carrillo, Jayden Dillie, Malachi Ellis, Isabella Enriquez, Arlinda Gjocaj, Ashtan Hodges, Keaira Lick, Jaime Villatoto, Ruth Wonten and Emma Yerington — Carver Excellence in Education, 12th Grade; Mallory Bruhn, Alex Houck, Hadley Hines, Alexzandria Fowler, Chevelle Rider, Bryan Cabrera-Rosa, Jasmin Perez, Kenda Bueno, Montse Cruz and D’anna Peniston — Carver Excellence in Education, eighth Grade.

Jaiden Schmelzer, Ava Daufeldt, Griffin Trego and Grant Bode — Charles and Norma Lewis Scholarship; Nolan Recker — Clare Scherrer Scholarship; Camryn Orr — Class of 1953 Scholarship; Samuel Gordon — Class of 1956 Scholarship; Darby Lake — Class of 1974 Scholarship; Mya Jansen — Class of 1984 Scholarship; Esmeralda Mulgado and Paige Mathias — Dianne R. Dalbey Memorial Scholarship; Paige Mathias — Diwan-Nadkarni Charitable Scholarship; Emma Yerington — Donald and Dorothy Platt Scholarship; Elizabeth Storr — Dr. John A Watson Memorial Scholarship; Jakob Cole — Dr. Russell N Ward Scholarship; Mya Jansen — Ed Ware Memorial Scholarship; Abigail Lear — Elaine May YMCA Scholarship.

Genevieve Millage — Elvira Trevarthen Scholarship; Erabella Ross — Flickinger Learning Center Endowed Scholarship; Andrew Heim — Forsholt Scholarship in Engineering or Architecture; Ryan Smothers — Gerald Garvin Memorial Scholarship; Kathleen Delgado Villatoro and Katherine Hernandez — Graciela (Coca) V Page Memorial Scholarship; Abigail Stamler, Jakob Cole, Michael Spies, Kiley Randoll and Eric Chen — Hall of Honor Scholarship; Kaden Fisher, Zoe Krenz, Jacob Paulsen, Kailee VanAcker and Scout Schmelzer — Harold & Corrine Marx Scholarship; Keira Kreuzenstein – H.J. Heinz Scholarship.

Mykenah Pothoff, Jayden Dillie and Paige Mathias — Illeen M Rohling Memorial Scholarship; Karena Jensen — Jean Lettenberger Scholarship; Samantha Rada — Jeanette Phillips Crossroads Scholarship; Ashlyn McGinnis and Grace Bode — Jeff Tank MHS Girls Basketball Memorial Scholarship; Carter Costas Jefferson Elementary Culture Fair Scholarship; Karena Jensen — Jill Moravec Memorial Muscatine Band Boosters Scholarship; Elizabeth Storr — Jim and Arlene Kaeding Memorial Scholarship; Kathleen Delgado Villatoro — John A Wojtecki, Ph D. Scholarship; Eric Chen — Julia Wojtecki Memorial Scholarship; Elizabeth Storr — Kathy J. Brooker-Decker Memorial Scholarship.

Laura Comstock — Kevin K Birkhofer STEM Scholarship; Paige Mathias — Krieger Food and Nutrition Scholarship; Conner Christiansen — Krieger Technical Scholarship; Leah Frantz — Larry Fullington Memorial Scholarship; Spencer Kilburn — Marie C Ruthenberg Memorial Scholarship; Aidan Armstrong, Brendan Schumaker, Ethan Cantrell, Caleb Shield, Caleb Trosen, Emilio Bobay, Nolan Recker and Silas Hoffman — Matthew B Seligman Memorial Scholarship; Bayley Hawkins — Maurice & Donna Reed Scholarship; Andrew Heim — Max A Collins, Sr. Scholarship.

Grace Bode — Mente Fellowship of Christian Athletes Scholarship; Douglas Custis, Kiley Randoll and Taylor Lewandowski — Micaela L Brunson Memorial Scholarship; Kimberly Frisbie — Muscatine Band Boosters Scholarship; Ruthelle Brooks and Paige Mathias — Muscatine Community School Foundation Community Service/Volunteer Scholarship; Hailey Schrier and Lindsay Cox — Muscatine Community School Foundation General Scholarship; Anna Sharar, Ava Daufeldt, and Belinda Brain — Muscatine County Soil & Water Conservation District’s Ralph L Kirchner Memorial Scholarship; Karly Ricketts, Sophia Thomas, Ashlyn McGinnis and Grace Bode — Muscatine Youth Girls Basketball.

Ruthellen Brooks — Patricia Coss Memorial Scholarship; Anna Sharar, Grace Williams and Scout Schmelzer — Paul C Rohling Memorial Scholarship; Emmy Holthe and Ella Brewer — Roach Open Scholar; Addyson Randleman — Roach Business Scholar; Ella Brewer — Robert Nietzel Scholarship; Kathryn Manjoine – Robert P Herwig Scholarship; Douglas Custis and Grace Bode — Robert W and Dorothy M Toborg Scholarship; Leah Frantz — Ronald D and Marilyn A Sturms Endowed Scholarship; Jakob Cole — Ruth Scholarship; Emmy Holthe — Shilah A Buchele Lindle Memoral Scholarship; Sophia Thomas, Caleb Trosen, Karena Jensen and Silas Hoffman — Temp Associates and RJK, Inc. Scholarship.

Ella Brewer — The Virginia Lorimor Girls Cross Country, Track and Field Memorial Scholarship; Spencer Kilburn — Theodora Zorich Memorial Scholarship; Madelyn Heather — Toyota of Muscatine Scholarship; Nariah Einfeldt, Kaylynn Bynum, Indiana Stephens, Kimberly Frisbie, Nolan Recker and Carson Lary — Trueman H, Lucille V and T Patrick Wigim Scholarship; Paige Mathias — Wulf Family Scholarship Endowment in memory of Helen P Wulf.

Louisa-Muscatine High School

Evan Lawrence — Francis and Patricia Carroll Scholarship; Brynn Jeambey — Math ACT Achievement Scholarship and the Toyota of Muscatine Scholarship; McKenna Hohenadel — Muscatine County Soil & Water Conservation District’s Ralph L. Kirchner Memorial Scholarship and the Temp Associates and RJK, Inc. Scholarship; Brelynn Randall and Victoria Briggs — Schultz Future of Agriculture Scholarship.

Wapello High School

Brendan McIntyre, Emma Schoonover and Emmalee Lanz — Don and Donna Williams Scholarship; Lindsy Massner, Allison Brotherton and Emma Schoonover — Edwin R. Hicklin Memorial Scholarship.

Wilton High School

Carly Puffer, Kailee Martin, Mallory Lange, Alexa Garvin, Madelyn Wade, Dylan Longlett, Jacob Garcia, Nolan Townsend, Gage Oien, Peyton Souhrada, Anna Marine, Ella Caffery, Mason Ormsby, Kelsey Drake, Joshua Garvin, Lucas DuRocher and Joann Martin — Frank and Carrie Townsend and Ruth Townsend Scholarship; Ryan Cervery, Jackson Hull and Abram Jirak — Frank and Carrie Townsend and Ruth Townsend Scholarship, Vocational/Technical/Trade; Dylan Longlett — Grimm and Pennington Family Scholarship; Jackson Hull — Temp Associates and RJK, Inc. Scholarship; Dylan Longlett and Anna Marine — Whetstine Family Scholarship.

Columbus Community High School

Libby White — Lisle (Doc) and Jeanette Luithly Scholarship.

