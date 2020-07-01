Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine begins racial justice fund

MUSCATINE — People, businesses, organizations and churches interested in promoting racial justice in the area and changing lives are being given the opportunity to have their donations to the new Racial Justice Fund, created by Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, doubled for the first $25,000 given.
Funds raised will be granted to charitable organizations in Muscatine and Louisa counties working to promote racial justice or whose work acts as an accelerator to reduce barriers toward achieving racial justice and is centered on uplifting the most marginalized in its service area.
To ensure the fund moves forward collectively and addresses a broad range of opportunities, priority will be given to grants that are collaborative across a networked alliance, connect multiple issues, and/or are led by people of color. Grant applications will be open July 15. The foundation has set aside $25,000 from its yearly budget as seed money to provide matches to the first $25,000 in donations.
“With recent events, our board has continued to talk about how we can engage around equity conversations,” foundation executive director Charla Schafer said. “We have always tried to engage ourselves in activities and organizations and the work they are doing, but we felt we had to lift it up further and provide funding to ideas that might exist in the community but not come to fruition without funding and so the board acted fairly quickly and established the fund.”
An advisory committee has been established representing various county and community organizations including UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine Public Health, Muscatine Community College, Muscatine Center for Social Action, LULAC, Diversity Center of Muscatine and Stanley Center for Peace and Security. Additional members will be identified by the committee each year to ensure diverse and representative membership.
Muscatine County was ranked the sixth most ethnically and economically diverse counties in Iowa, with Louisa County ranked eighth according to Niche.com. One-half of the children enrolled in Muscatine County schools and nearly one-third of children in Louisa County schools in 2019-20 were non-white.
While the fund was only announced Wednesday morning, Schafer said discussion leading up to the announcement had shown strong support in the community. She commented that the foundation has worked with equity exclusion with several other more generalized funding sources, and the foundation board felt focus dollars were important, as was letting organizations that may wish to take action know funding may be available.
During the first year the grants will be awarded on an as-needed basis. In the future, Schafer said grant deadlines may be considered. For right now, she said, the fund hopes to get money to organizations needing it. She said the fund would be ongoing and one organization has already pledged a donation for the next three years.
“Throughout my 26 years as a service provider, I have seen the increase of diversity in Muscatine,” said Rosa Mendoza, executive director of the Diversity Service Center of Iowa and a member of LULAC. “We are a community of many nations. As I saw the protests erupt around our nation on Black Lives Matter, I can’t deny the fact that it really hits home. As a person of color, I have experiences discrimination and have witnessed it. As a resident of Muscatine for 43 years, I am moved by the leadership and dedication of Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, in their commitment to address the need for racial justice, equity and inclusion. May we be of open minds and hearts as we stand together in solidarity.”
To learn more about the fund, donate and have money matched, or to apply for a grant, visit the fund’s Web site at https://www.muscatinecommunityfoundation.org/racial-justice-fund.
