Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine begins racial justice fund

“Throughout my 26 years as a service provider, I have seen the increase of diversity in Muscatine,” said Rosa Mendoza, executive director of the Diversity Service Center of Iowa and a member of LULAC. “We are a community of many nations. As I saw the protests erupt around our nation on Black Lives Matter, I can’t deny the fact that it really hits home. As a person of color, I have experiences discrimination and have witnessed it. As a resident of Muscatine for 43 years, I am moved by the leadership and dedication of Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, in their commitment to address the need for racial justice, equity and inclusion. May we be of open minds and hearts as we stand together in solidarity.”