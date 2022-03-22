Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine introduces new Mulberry Health Clinic facilities

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Health Support Foundation established the Mulberry Health Clinic 47 years ago to maintain and improve the health within the Muscatine community. The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine believes the building is ready for an upgrade.

On Monday, during the Muscatine Rotary Club meeting, the foundation presented a brief walk-through of its plans for the newest Mulberry Health Clinic project.

Jamie Leza, vice president of operations at the foundation, said the clinic receives an average of 50,000 visits annually. Being a family practice, it provides services in internal medicine, pediatric, gynecology and surgery, along with easy access to the neighboring hospital.

According to the Community Foundation’s research, 25% of Muscatine’s population is under 20 years of age. Of these children, 14% live in poverty while 35% of Muscatine households are a single parent household. These families may lack consistent transportation options or a flexible work schedule, Leza said.

That creates barriers to health care outside Muscatine, which makes the clinic and its service a necessity. Leza said an updated health clinic could have positive economic impacts, as it would provide better preventative care, which could lead to a boost in local employment and revenue and an increase in healthcare provider recruitment and retention.

Leza said the new clinic will be three floors and 42,000 square feet, an increase of 12,000 square feet over the current clinic. It will be designed to adapt to shifts in health service delivery over time.

“We want a safe facility for healthcare professionals to practice in and patients to receive their care, and we’re hoping to be able to recruit more physicians that will allow for growth for new providers in addition to the existing providers,” Leza said. “I think a new modern facility will allow us to catch up with the healthcare shifts over time.”

Russell Construction, the project’s contractor, estimates the clinic would cost $14 million. Construction is expected to begin in July 2022, and ready for use in August 2023. It will be officially complete by October 2023 following the demolishing of the old clinic, which will be turned into an employee parking lot.

The foundation said it has received support from UnityPoint Health Trinity, which will provide the cost of furniture, fixtures and equipment, and the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust, which will contribute $1 million. Muscatine County and the Muscatine Health Support Fund will also help fund the project. During the Rotary Club meeting, Kent Corporation’s Rich Dwyer announced the company would match up to $4 million of community dollars.

“We’re grateful for the generosity of everybody that’s committed to the project so far. The Community Foundation views access to quality primary healthcare as a foundational component of the county system, so we’re proud to continue our partnership with UnityPoint Health to sustain a local presence of quality primary health care in our community,” Leza said.

The foundation will seek donations from Muscatine individual and business donors. Donations can be made on the foundation's website, muscatinecommunityfoundation.org, or or in-person at the Community Foundation’s office, located at 104 West 2nd Street.

