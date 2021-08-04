Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine purchases house through 'Homes for Iowa' program

MUSCATINE — A new home is coming to Muscatine though the efforts of the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine and the Homes for Iowa program — and Iowa prison inmates.
The Community Foundation announced Tuesday that it would work with Homes for Iowa to purchase and deliver a newly built house to the city.
“We’re pleased to be engaged in looking at housing solutions for the community,” Community Foundation Executive Director Charla Schafer said. “We are very excited about this particular program.”
The foundation acknowledged the community's housing issues at a special March luncheon presentation on Iowa Economic and Housing Development.
The Homes for Iowa program — run within the Iowa State Penitentiary — was created to address Iowa’s housing shortage while giving certain inmates a chance to learn a construction trade. Through learning this trade, not only will these inmates have a better chance at finding a job once they’re released but also reduce their chances of becoming repeat offenders.
Schafer said the Community Foundation became aware of the Homes for Iowa program after conversations with Iowa state Sen. Mark Lofgren, R-Muscatine, and others. After those conversations, she and others from the foundation visited the prison in Newton, learning more and seeing the work that was being done. The group felt the program was a good fit for the Muscatine community.
“With this house, the connection with the prison build and the ability to improve recidivism rates for the prisoners is an exciting opportunity,” Schafer said. “It’s a really great project, and it really is like a win-win for our community.”
The home the Community Foundation has ordered is a 1,200-square-foot ranch style, with three bedrooms and two baths. After being built and shipped to Muscatine, the home will be placed at 704 Spring St. sometime in September.
Before the move, however, the severely dilapidated house currently at that location will be demolished. The Community Foundation is working with Hackett Construction to prepare and clear the lot for the new house. Hackett Construction will also be handling the home’s electrical and plumbing connections, as well as other things that are needed for its completion.
The home will then be sold to a family, with the Community Foundation targeting those of low to middle income — the demographic that is currently struggling the most with finding affordable housing within Muscatine.
“We’ll be releasing more information for those who may be interested in purchasing the home in the coming months,” Schafer said. “We’re just preparing the final details alongside that. We will have information on both our website and social media as we clarify those details.”
Schafer said the Community Foundation already was anticipating purchasing another home from the program.
The project is being done alongside the efforts of other local organizations, like the Muscatine Center of Social Action and its refurbishing projects, and Schafer said she hoped the collaborations would continue to positively impact the residents of Muscatine as well as continue and grow the conversation of local affordable housing.
“I think we’re better when we can leverage each other’s strengths, experiences and resources to reach the goals of our community,” Schafer said. “The Community Foundation will continue to work collaboratively alongside other partners as we work together to address housing solutions for our community, as there is a definite need for workforce housing across our county.”