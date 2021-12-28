Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine receives national re-accreditation

MUSCATINE – The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine is known for having high standards, and last week, these standards were nationally recognized.

On Thursday, December 23, it was announced that the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine had received re-accreditation from the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations program.

This re-accreditation is seen as the nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence, and in order to meet these standards, a community foundation must prove that it meets several factors. These factors can include proof of establishing legal, ethical and effective practices as well as documentation of a foundation’s donor services, investments, administration and the grant’s that it’s made.

The accreditation is only the latest in the Community Foundation’s history. Muscatine’s Community Foundation was among the first 100 to be confirmed in compliance with National Standards and began receiving this recognition beginning in 2005. Today, there are over 500 accredited community foundations in the United States.