Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine receives national re-accreditation

MUSCATINE – The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine is known for having high standards, and last week, these standards were nationally recognized.
On Thursday, December 23, it was announced that the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine had received re-accreditation from the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations program.
This re-accreditation is seen as the nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence, and in order to meet these standards, a community foundation must prove that it meets several factors. These factors can include proof of establishing legal, ethical and effective practices as well as documentation of a foundation’s donor services, investments, administration and the grant’s that it’s made.
The accreditation is only the latest in the Community Foundation’s history. Muscatine’s Community Foundation was among the first 100 to be confirmed in compliance with National Standards and began receiving this recognition beginning in 2005. Today, there are over 500 accredited community foundations in the United States.
This accreditation status is also seen as proof of a community foundation’s quality, as well as a validation in regards to the Community Foundation’s grant making practices for Muscatine County’s nonprofits, which has proven to be very successful over the span of the ongoing pandemic.
In a public statement, Council on Foundations board member Randy Royster said, “Meeting the National Standards benchmarks is a rigorous, comprehensive process. This accreditation is a significant accomplishment that indicates the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine demonstrates a commitment to transparency, quality, integrity and accountability as it carries out its mission.”
Some of the highlights of the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine that helped it earn its re-accreditation include having a wide range of charitable funds spanning a variety of issues and causes, the support that it provides to individual organizations, and the providing of flexible support for a variety of community needs through its grants.
“The Community Foundation team maintains rigor, consistency, and community focus in our work to ensure continuity of accreditation,” Charla Schafer, Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine said, “We believe the efforts around this national recognition is a true reflection of how important our donors, grantees, and communities are.”
As for the future, Schafer assured that the Community Foundation would continue to consistently serve its partners, donors and community in accordance with best practices, rigorous fiscal responsibility, industry-leading service – all for the sake of community betterment and enhancing the quality of life in Muscatine County.