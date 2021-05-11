Community Foundation opens grant application for local non-profits

Other grants in this month’s cycle include the County Endowment Re-granting, which focuses on several different areas such as human services, environment, health or education, within Muscatine, and the Hilda E. Collitz for the Homeless and for Housing grants, which both focus on preventing homelessness within the county.

The George Millett Memorial grant, the Ray Hockersmith Memorial grant, the Pat and Jim Powers Endowment, the Joe W. and Betty L. Rauch Memorial Endowment, and KNG (Kent Nutrition Group) Gives Grants will also be included in this cycle.

It is estimated that around 26 projects will receive funding through the Impact Grants, with an estimated 8-10 projects receiving funding through the Racial Justice Grant.

“We encourage everyone interested in funding or who has a project they need funding for to apply, and we hope to have a lot of qualified applicants to choose from,” Krusie said, “There’s a lot of different priority areas that these grants will support, and lots of different opportunities for projects in the community, so I encourage everyone to take a look and apply.”

Additionally, the Community Foundation is now providing a new granting portal for applications to be submitted through in order to provide a more efficient admission experience for its partners. The new portal, as well as further information on each of the grants, can be found at www.muscatinecommunityfoundation.org.

