Community Foundation opens grant application for local non-profits

MUSCATINE – Starting this week, several grant applications for Muscatine County non-profit organizations have opened through the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.
With each grant focusing on a variety of goals, areas, programs and services, any and all non-profits located within Muscatine County are encouraged to apply. All applications will close on Monday, June 7, 2021 at midnight. Currently, it is unknown when applications will reopen after this period.
Among the grants that are opening, the Racial Justice Grant is one of the most noteworthy returns, being the Community Foundation’s most recent grant, as well as one of its most well-known grants in recent times.
With the Community Foundation using it as a means to assist organizations focused on further advancing efforts towards inclusion and equity alongside local racial justice, the Racial Justice Grant held four grant cycles in 2020 and gave grants to 10 different non-profits throughout 2020 and early 2021.
“We’re very excited to be able to open the Racial Justice Grant again this year,” Program Manager Lynsey Krusie said.
The May 2021 grant cycle also includes a grant specific to West Liberty, which will focus on supporting high impact charitable activities within West Liberty. Of those who apply for this grant, a priority will be given towards projects and charities that focus on youth.
Other grants in this month’s cycle include the County Endowment Re-granting, which focuses on several different areas such as human services, environment, health or education, within Muscatine, and the Hilda E. Collitz for the Homeless and for Housing grants, which both focus on preventing homelessness within the county.
The George Millett Memorial grant, the Ray Hockersmith Memorial grant, the Pat and Jim Powers Endowment, the Joe W. and Betty L. Rauch Memorial Endowment, and KNG (Kent Nutrition Group) Gives Grants will also be included in this cycle.
It is estimated that around 26 projects will receive funding through the Impact Grants, with an estimated 8-10 projects receiving funding through the Racial Justice Grant.
“We encourage everyone interested in funding or who has a project they need funding for to apply, and we hope to have a lot of qualified applicants to choose from,” Krusie said, “There’s a lot of different priority areas that these grants will support, and lots of different opportunities for projects in the community, so I encourage everyone to take a look and apply.”
Additionally, the Community Foundation is now providing a new granting portal for applications to be submitted through in order to provide a more efficient admission experience for its partners. The new portal, as well as further information on each of the grants, can be found at www.muscatinecommunityfoundation.org.