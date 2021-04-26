Community Foundation, UnityPoint Health collaborate on clinic renovations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Looking at the current plans the Community Foundation has for the project, this new clinic would focus on several specialties. This would include current services such as Pediatrics, Gynecology and Internal Medicine, and possible expansions into fields such as pre-natal, mental health and community health.

“We all see the growing need for mental health services within our county, and I think that needs been amplified during the pandemic,” Schafer said, adding that the clinic would essentially be an addition resource to the already established Robert Young Center in Muscatine when it comes to mental health.

The clinic is expected to feature services focused around telehealth. “UnityPoint has expanded into telehealth services, but we see additional possibilities in how we can serve with expanded telehealth within the community,” she continued, “Recruitment of primary care and local physicians will also continue to be an important component of this project going forward.”

Currently, the Community Foundation is in the middle of determining what the look and layout of the clinic will be. This decision will be made with UnityPoint Health in the next few months. As for how long the remodel will take, it will depend on what decisions are eventually made for the new clinic and what changes or features will need to be added or built.