Community invited to come out and enjoy 12th annual Community Block Party

MUSCATINE – On Friday, September 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Discovery Park’s Environmental Learning Center will see the return of the annual Community Block Party.

As always, this event is entirely free to the public and will feature over 30 local organizations – such as the Musser Public Library, the Muscatine Y, UnityPoint Health, United Way of Muscatine, Muscatine County Conservation and MCSA - offering activities as well as information and resources regarding their services.

This will be the 12th time that the Community Block Party has been held as well as the second time that it’s been held since the start of the pandemic, with this year’s party seeing a mix of new activities and fun favorites. Kids will be able to enjoy hoping around in the event’s bounce houses, and will have the opportunity to be inside a real fire truck. Balloon animals will also be offered at the event.

Some of the new activities this year include rock painting, friendship bracelets and noodle crafts, giving all attendees a chance to take something home with them to help remember their time there. As for food, Hy-Vee will once again be providing hot dogs and chips for the event while the Salvation Army will be providing bottles of water. The first 400 guests in attendance will receive a ticket for a free hot dog and chips.

Beyond all the fun activities, delicious food and great music, the main focus of the Community Block Party remains the same – that being the community itself and the hope of providing the community with a fun night where they can reconnect with their neighbors and perhaps even make new friends.

All guests will be able to park at either the Discovery Center or, if that lot is filled, the Crossroads lot on Houser Street. For those parking at the latter, MuscaBus will be providing a free shuttle to and from Crossroads. Residents can also schedule their own MuscaBus transportation to the event by calling 563-263-8152.