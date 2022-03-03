 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community legislative forum in Wilton Saturday

Muscatine Community College, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce will host a public legislative forum from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday in the Wilton City Hall. Audience members will have the chance to ask questions and make comments on issues of local and regional interest. The forum will be live-streamed on Public Access Channel 9 and the EICC channel. 

 DAVID HOTLE

