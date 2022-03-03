Muscatine Community College, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce will host a public legislative forum from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday in the Wilton City Hall. Audience members will have the chance to ask questions and make comments on issues of local and regional interest. The forum will be live-streamed on Public Access Channel 9 and the EICC channel.
Community legislative forum in Wilton Saturday
Related to this story
Most Popular
MUSCATINE – The pre-trial and trial of a Muscatine woman accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old child and selling the video across state …
MUSCATINE – While the City of Muscatine is denying allegations of violating the Iowa Wage Payment Collection Act and Fair Labor Standards Act,…
MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Police Department has reported that two people have been arrested and charged with 42 counts of animal neglect follo…
MUSCATINE – When Jeremy Pickard, dean of instruction for Muscatine Community College, arrived in Ukraine during his first of many visits, he r…
MUSCATINE – The Norbert F. Beckey Bridge changed its LED lighting to blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine.
MUSCATINE — While the remaining members of local band Lefty & the Spinners hope to carry on the music, many of the band’s supporters hope …
MUSCATINE — When Kayla Carlsten decided to open her own practice to help people with their mental health, she wanted to do things differently.
MUSCATINE – During the Muscatine School Board work session Monday, the board learned the proposed tax levy to the community from the school di…
On Tuesday, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Cryo Wellness in Muscatine. The new busi…
MUSCATINE - The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two people currently wanted on warrants.