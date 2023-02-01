Community saw more structure fires in 2022 according to Muscatine Fire Dept.

MUSCATINE — For the sixth year in a row, the Muscatine Fire Department saw a steady increase in the number of calls for service. Additionally, this year saw a record number, with the calls received by the department in 2022 totaling 5,909, which was approximately 200 more than 2021’s total.

According to the fire department’s latest report, this steady upward trend in service calls began in 2017, which saw a total of 5,100 calls. Since then, the department has seen the number of service calls top 5,000 annually.

“It’s a trend that we’ve seen over the past 10 years, and we kind of expect it to continue,” Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman said. “We’ve seen some years where it won’t increase a whole lot, and we actually had a drop back in 2020, but there is a definite trend of having more calls for service.”

For 2022 specifically, medical calls made up 86.2 percent of the service calls, which was down from 91 percent of service calls in 2021. Hartman said that this decrease may have partially been due to the reclassification of certain types of calls – such as when a person falls but they are uninjured or their wheelchair is stuck somewhere, with these calls now counting as ‘service’ instead of ‘medical’.

“We’ll likely have more calls every year,” Hartman continued. “We have an aging population, and with medical history and all that kind of stuff, we just kind of expect those numbers to go up.”

Additionally, the Muscatine Fire Department responded to 817 fire incidents in 2022, which was a 37 percent increase over 2021, which saw only 521 fire responses.

Looking at the monthly break down, five of the 12 months in 2022 saw the Department receive over 500 calls. The highest instance of this was with 591 calls followed by November (537), July (523), June (519), and May (504).

Regarding fire responses, it was February that saw the highest fire responses at 79 with April next at 75, and December with 74. December was also listed as having the highest number of medical calls at 373, while November was second-highest at 338.

It was also reported that every fire call category was up in 2022, with the top category being structure fires with 51 calls, followed by vehicle fires (15), vegetation fires (15), trash fires (11), and cooking fires (7).

Although he stated that the increase in fire calls was a little “out of character” for the community, Hartman couldn’t give a single reason for the increase. He and his team, however, have already begun planning on how they can possibly decrease these calls for 2023.

“We have identified structure fires as a point of emphasis for public education,” Hartman said. “We did that a few years ago with cooking fires, and our calls regarding cooking fires have been down quite a bit from where they were before we started our public education emphasis on them.”

The Muscatine Fire Department also plans on increasing the number of fire inspections in 2023, all while improving and streamlining the process to make it more efficient and allowing more inspections to get done in a year’s time

Hartman added that during previous inspections in 2022, he and his team have seen a trend of buildings having smoke detectors that are either not working, taken down or the battery taken out of them, making this another point of emphasis for future public education. “It’s one trend that I hope we get a handle on.”